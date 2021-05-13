D&H Distributing Congratulates 8 Honorees on the 2021 CRN Women of the Channel List

— The Company’s List of Female Leaders Recognized by this Prestigious Roster of Executives in the IT Supply Channel Continues to Grow —

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D&H Distributing, a major provider of SMB, mid-market, and consumer technologies to the North American channel, is proud to announce that the number of honorees from the D&H team to make the “CRN Women of the Channel” list has increased to eight women, up from five honorees in 2020. D&H’s Vice President of Marketing Jenn Walcott and Vice President of Vendor Management Tina Fisher were named to this publication’s elite “Power 100 Women of the Channel” list, with both earning that designation for the second time. Team members making their second appearance in the Women of the Channel spotlight include Executive Director of Creative Services and Corporate Communications Shannon Sholtis, Senior Director of Marketing Aretha Franklin Hooks, and Director of Field Sales Sara Gormally. The list is published by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company and one of the most prominent news media in the IT channel.

Ms. Fisher, Ms. Sholtis, and Ms. Gormally were each promoted at the close of D&H’s final quarter of its 2021 fiscal year (ended April 30), acknowledging their exceptional efforts in driving vendor relationships, channel communications, and sales efforts, respectively. The success of their departments contributed to considerable growth for D&H’s FY21 despite the challenges of the pandemic, helping solution providers in the high-tech channel support businesses and institutions through the crisis, successfully fulfilling urgent technology needs for work- and learn-from-home environments across the country. D&H experienced 19% growth during this fiscal year in the US.

The distributor also welcomes several prominent co-owners to the CRN Women of the Channel roster for the first time. This includes Director of Professional Services Tiffany Ward, who joined D&H in 2020 to support its revitalized Professional Services effort, including integration and managed services to help companies deploy complex solutions like digital signage or esports gaming projects in markets like retail and education. Senior Cloud Development Manager Maria Moran also made the list for her contribution to D&H’s Cloud Solutions offering. Both women have helped D&H solidify its status as “The XaaS Distributor,” especially for channel partners serving the SMB and mid-market tiers. In addition, D&H congratulates Senior National Account Manager Tina Kim for making her debut on the list. Kim has been instrumental in developing the D&H brand in the company’s western vendor communities, building partner relationships in key markets such as K-12 education, Federal government, and cloud services.

“D&H has experienced an extraordinary year of growth despite the unique circumstances of 2020. As a company, we’re focused on advancing women in technology and supporting the growth of D&H’s female leaders. We’re proud of what these outstanding women have brought to the organization and the channel, guiding our partners toward ongoing profitability and success even in challenging circumstances,” said Jenn Walcott, congratulating her fellow Women of the Channel honorees. “This year, we’re looking to refine and improve on the digital transformation that was accelerated by industry shut-downs, but has since led to more permanent remote networking environments and hybrid workplace or classroom settings. As technology becomes more inherent in our daily lives, women like our honorees are working hard to help people leverage the latest infrastructures and cloud-based services, enhancing their ability to communicate, to work, and even to bond within their teams.”

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by the recent consolidation in the marketplace. As the company enters its 104th year, its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.

The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, Esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

