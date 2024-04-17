— As the Economy Slowly Recovers, D&H Helps Partners Continue to Grow by Expanding their Purchasing Power Up to 50% —

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D&H Distributing, a leading provider of technology solutions to the North American channel, announces it has rolled-out a new set of credit line increases for its channel partner customers across North America. More than 600 D&H partners in both the US and Canada have received extensions to their credit limits, boosting them by an average of 50 percent. These extensions are being offered to value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs) mostly specializing in the small to medium business space in the IT marketplace. Extended credit helps deliver these D&H partners a greater ability to accommodate larger projects, enter new markets, or otherwise drive their practices upstream toward the mid-market profile. The increased credit is available immediately.

These increases bring the total amount of credit granted during D&H Distributing’s Fiscal Year 2024 to-date (ending April 30, 2024) to $400 million—the largest annual credit extension in D&H’s history. The potential boost in business for VARs and MSPs resulting from these extensions can translate to increased activity in the channel and a proliferation of new technology solutions throughout the North American business community. D&H’s pro-active AIM solution architecture model will help partners attach appropriate services to these solutions, providing opportunities for ongoing incremental revenue.

To provide additional financing support for these solution providers, D&H has partnered with DLL Financial Solutions to extend 60-day terms on orders through 2024. This would include sales through manufacturer-funded programs from Lenovo, Extreme Networks, Intel, Lexmark, and Eaton. Access to additional credit and financing options can help partners accelerate efforts in areas like AI-readiness, cloud services, security, and transformative modern solutions for the evolving hybrid workplace like collaboration and videoconferencing products.

D&H has regularly offered credit limit increases to groups within its customer base, often on a rolling basis, to foster growth or provide support during less-than-ideal economic conditions. The distributor has taken this tactic even during serious financial crises to help lessen the impact for channel partners. This has included multiple credit extensions and special payment term offerings throughout the pandemic, and in the midst of the 2008 recession.

“D&H is famous for ‘zigging when others zag,’ offering credit extensions and other means of boosting partner outcomes in moments when competitors typically tighten their belts. We’re focused on growth and resilience,” said Peter DiMarco, senior vice president, commercial sales at D&H. “We want our partners to have conversations with their end-users about emerging catalysts like AI, a potential Windows 10 end-of-service refresh cycle, or public sector business through D&H’s new relationship with OMNIA Partners. D&H is committed to helping its partners succeed, increasing their purchasing capabilities so they can capitalize on market developments as they arise.”

Visit www.dandh.com to see how D&H Distributing can increase business for partners, or call (800) 877-1200 to speak to a dedicated account representative.

