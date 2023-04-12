Partner Awards Program Recognizes Achievements in Growth and Innovation

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D&H Distributing was named a 2023 “HP Inc. Partner of the Year.” Presented during the HP AMPLIFY Partner Conference, HP’s largest partner forum, which brings together HP channel partners from around the globe, HP’s Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing HP partners for exemplary achievements in growth and innovation. D&H was lauded in the sub-category of U.S. Personal Systems Distributor of the Year. HP’s 2023 U.S. partner award winners were selected based on a variety of criteria including strategic growth and innovation, and were given in the categories of Personal Systems, Print Hardware and Supplies across distributors, national solution providers and resellers.

“Channel partners are the lifeblood of our business, and it’s a pleasure to recognize the achievements of this year’s partner award winners, each of whom have demonstrated strategic growth through innovation and a true commitment to our mutual customers,” said Scott Lannum, Vice President and General Manager, North America Commercial Channel Sales at HP Inc. “We congratulate D&H Distributing on this well-deserved recognition, and thank them for their continued partnership with HP.”

“HP has been an innovative and valued business partner to D&H Distributing for decades. Their technology is an essential part of our product portfolio for our partners. As one of the leading technology vendors in the marketplace, we are honored to have earned this prestigious designation as Distributor of the Year,” said Dan Schwab, Co-President at D&H Distributing. “The D&H team will continue to devote its creativity and manpower to developing market-leading programs and offerings that will build HP’s business across our partner base. HP’s best-in-class technologies across compute, collaboration, print and more help us equip a growing range of organizations for the future in both the private and public sectors, especially in support of the new hybrid workplace and learning environments.”

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace. Now in its 105th year (dandh.com/anniversary), its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.

The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.

The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the U.S. and Brampton, Ontario, in Canada with warehouses in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H at (800) 877-1200, visit www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh