D&H Distributing Relaunches Its Cloud Marketplace Solutions Platform

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D&H Distributing, a major provider of SMB and consumer technologies to the North American high-tech channel, announces a major relaunch of its Cloud Solutions Marketplace digital commerce platform, introducing new capabilities and integrations that help MSPs and VARs build comprehensive solutions comprised of cloud services, hardware, and their own managed and professional services. The new platform allows MSPs and VARs to deliver a true “XaaS” (Everything-as-a-Service) experience for their customers. D&H began onboarding its existing D&H Marketplace customers to this powerful and intuitive new platform in early June. The migration is ongoing and is scheduled to be completed by June 23. New customers can use the platform effective June 4. This new infrastructure is provided by ALSO, a major global provider of digital commerce infrastructures with a long list of clientele throughout Europe.

Through D&H’s new Cloud Solutions Marketplace, MSPs and resellers can easily provision integrated “Cloud Clusters,” or offerings comprised of hosted servers and storage, backup and data protection, collaboration, data migration, cyber security, email archiving, hosted CRM, hosted communications solutions, and/or a roster of SMB-oriented business applications that integrate with Microsoft Office 365. D&H’s enhanced user interface is exceedingly intuitive and easy-to-use, based on transactional infrastructures that have proven successful with ALSO’s reseller customers across the globe.

Creating a Platform as per MSP Demand

In pursuing its new digital commerce platform, D&H incorporated feedback from its reseller customers as to the functionality that would best empower them to drive business in the SMB marketplace. Resellers wanted a unified managed services interface that would allow them to accommodate a wide range of services, products, and tools. They also expressed the desire to consolidate billing of cloud services and their other software and hardware offerings, and integrate invoicing with their Professional Services Automation (PSA) tools to create automation and reduce operational costs.

D&H’s new Cloud Solutions Marketplace accomplishes that, allowing VARs and MSPs to add and invoice their own products and services through a single digital commerce platform. This can include hardware as well as the VAR’s proprietary professional and managed services. The D&H digital commerce platform will also integrate with market-leading MSP platforms such as ConnectWise and Autotask, allowing MSPs and VARs to coordinate functionality of these popular PSA tools through a single interface.

The system also accommodates a host of digital marketing content and capabilities, wherein users can create a white-labeled catalog of services under their own logos and branding. Such resources allow D&H solution provider partners to enhance their own brands and market their services as they build, manage, provision, and invoice a more comprehensive portfolio.

D&H continues to add new cloud manufacturer partners to its Cloud Solutions portfolio, including the recent addition of Axcient’s Business Availability Suite, encompassing back-up, disaster recovery, and business continuity. D&H’s legacy cloud service provider partners include Microsoft, Dropbox, Dropsuite, Intermedia, Nimble, Webroot, ESET, PlumChoice, BitTitan, and more. These vendors comprise what the distributor’s Vice President of Cloud Jason Bystrak calls D&H’s expanding ecosystem of Cloud Clusters, or intelligently designed suites of integrated products that form complete solutions, making it easy for resellers to deliver more customer value while increasing their profitability. Visit dandh.com/cloudsolutions or www.dandh.com/cloud for details.

“We’re thrilled to offer these augmented capabilities to our growing base of MSP customers through the D&H Cloud Solutions Marketplace digital commerce platform,” Bystrak began. “We’ve paid close attention to how our VAR and MSP partners do business, asking them what elements would help expedite their migration toward a more lucrative managed and cloud services model. ALSO’s transactional interface addresses many of the needs those partners outlined. The platform allows MSPs to deliver a range of both hosted services and hardware through a streamlined, simple-to-execute, and customized transactional system. We’ll continue to help those MSP partners become vital providers of managed and cloud services to the SMB marketplace.”

Creating Potential Efficiencies for New Manufacturer Partners

D&H’s new ALSO relationship offers additional benefits for cloud vendor partners to integrate with the D&H platform. While D&H is the exclusive partner of ALSO in North America, ALSO is a globally-recognized provider of digital commerce infrastructures that are currently in place in countries throughout the world. Vendors who are onboarded to the D&H platform will already have implemented the necessary integration and investment needed to interface with ALSO systems in any of the other countries that this provider serves. It therefore creates an incentive for new vendor partners to integrate with the D&H Cloud Solutions Marketplace, since the investment made in the integration with D&H’s platform can then be leveraged with ALSO systems and partners across the globe.

“D&H has a solid reputation as the go-to distribution partner for solution providers servicing the SMB space, and we’re excited to begin our journey in delivering a high-performance, versatile, and scalable interface for their hosted services offerings,” said Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX:ALSN). “Our internationally-proven provisioning system delivers a greater range of functionality for the MSP marketplace, allowing them to accommodate more of their own services and billing tasks through the platform. Together with D&H, we’ll help drive the marketplace toward greater adoption of a managed services economy through this sophisticated model.”

D&H reseller and MSP partners can contact their representatives at (800) 340-1001 or visit www.dandh.com to become a D&H customer.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing believes the most important element of doing business is developing relationships for mutual success. The company continues to build upon its 100-year-old culture by providing its manufacturers, co-owners, and partners with the utmost customer care, consultative guidance, and multi-market expertise. As one of North America’s leading technology distributors, it delivers a wealth of enablement resources and hands-on support services that empower resellers in the IT channel.

The company engages with solution providers, integrators, and VARs to meet current business challenges, as well as forecast their evolving, real-world needs and prospects for lucrative growth opportunities. D&H maintains a focus on independent VARs expanding their competencies in areas such as hosted and cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, the modern mobile workplace, comprehensive SMB server networks, and cross-market expertise across the small business, education, healthcare, government, AV, and telecom verticals, to name a few. The company’s value proposition includes professional marketing resources, an expanding transactional service model, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, and a highly-lauded webcast training venue; plus reseller engagement events such as technology trade shows, roundtable opportunities, training “track” sessions, and hands-on streaming “lab” sessions.

The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the US and in Brampton, Ontario, in Canada. Additional warehouses are located in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H toll-free at (800) 340-1001, via www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh.

