D&H Distributing Wins 6 Industry, Community, & Media Accolades in 5 Months

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D&H Distributing, a major provider of business and consumer technologies and one of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s largest employers, proudly announces it is the recipient of a roster of honors over the last five months. These have been presented to D&H by a range of sources, including the IT channel, the high-tech media, D&H’s regional community, and beyond.

Two awards come from The Channel Company and TMCnet, which are two of the most widely-read publishers in the technology industry. One is from an industry association comprised of technology resellers in D&H’s target customer group. In addition, the international “One Planet Awards,” and the regional “The PA Acceleration Project” both tapped D&H for its unique accomplishments.

D&H’s recent acknowledgements include:

CRN Channel Chiefs: Five of D&H’s executives were named to this prestigious list of channel-facing personnel for 2018 announced this month. The “Channel Chiefs” recognizes personnel for their contributions to the growth and development of the IT solution provider community. D&H’s Vice President of Marketing Mary Campbell; Vice President of VAR Sales Peter DiMarco; and Senior Vice President, Vendor Management and Purchasing Tim Billing each make repeat appearances on the list, having been named in previous years as well. In addition, Senior Director of VAR Field Sales Ken Fabozzi and Executive Director, Vendor Management, Commercial Products Tina Fisher are making their debuts on this year’s list. The Channel Chiefs feature appears in the February issue of CRN magazine, and can be viewed at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

The ASCII Group’s Annual Distribution Survey: The ASCII Group, an organization for small business technology resellers, has announced that D&H Distributing won Top Distributor in 2017 in its Annual Distribution Survey for the ninth year in a row—as many years as the survey has been conducted. D&H won or tied 12 of the 16 categories, scoring higher than any other broadline distributor in the report. The survey asks more than 100 members about their preferences and experiences in regard to their distribution partners.

TMC Tech Culture Workplace Excellence Awards: TMCnet’s Tech Culture Workplace Excellence Award recognizes the “best-of-the-best work cultures within the technology sector,” according to TMC’s announcement. It addresses companies who focus on the “work-life balances of their employees including, but not limited to, growth potential, onsite culinary and recreational benefits, team building atmosphere, flexible hours, tuition and training programs, and attractive investment options.”

D&H earned this award for the second year running based on a list of benefits outlined on TMC’s Tech Culture award site. These amenities include the D&H ESOP program, on-site walking tracks and exercise equipment, 401K matching, health club reimbursements, family-friendly picnics and movie nights, an employee-run “D&H Cares” charity foundation and much more.

Channelnomics Innovation Award – Specialist Distributor of the Year: D&H was singled-out in this year’s “CIA” awards for being the go-to distributor for the SMB market, catering to independent VARs that are typically underserved by other distributors in the market. The awards “recognize channel players across North America who bring innovation, forward thinking and excitement to the channel,” according to Channelnomics. The program highlighted achievements in more than 30 categories.

The PA Accelerator Awards Company of the Year: This newly-initiated program is devised to “honor organizations and leaders that are driving technology and innovation across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.” The awards are part of a campaign that encourages high-speed broadband, workforce, and innovation initiatives across Pennsylvania. D&H was identified for this award based on its role in disseminating sophisticated high-tech infrastructure solutions and its status as a major Pennsylvania technology company.

One Planet Awards Corporate Milestone of the Year Award: D&H won a Silver Award in this global competition, acknowledging the distributor’s 100th year in the marketplace as an outstanding milestone. The One Planet Awards are an annual industry and peer recognition program honoring companies throughout North America, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America.

“We’re thrilled that D&H has gained such a wide spectrum of recognition in the past few months, from local to national organizations. The awards reflect our channel-targeted efforts in addition to initiatives that directly impact our internal team and enhance our ability to recruit extraordinary talent. This is especially meaningful for us in our centennial year,” said Dan Schwab, co-president at D&H Distributing. “The most impressive part of being named in these competitions is confirmation that our services and our business model is delivering value to the communities in which we are vested. We want to celebrate that with our neighbors, our partners, and our D&H family.”

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing believes the most important element of doing business is developing relationships for mutual success. The company continues to build upon its 100-year-old culture by providing its manufacturers, co-owners, and partners with the utmost customer care, consultative guidance, and multi-market expertise. As one of North America’s leading technology distributors, it delivers a wealth of enablement resources and hands-on support services that empower resellers in the IT channel. An ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) company since 1999, D&H puts much of its emphasis on people, fostering a family atmosphere and offering a roster of benefits and programs for its co-owner employees that drives the team to succeed.

One of the largest employers in the Harrisburg, PA, area, the distributor has additional warehouses located in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; plus in Brampton, Ontario, and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H toll-free at (800) 340-1001, via www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ @dandh. Or visit https://dandh.jobs.net/ to browse the D&H Careers page.

