D&H Distributing Wins Multiple Industry, IT Channel, and Regional Honors to Kick-Off 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D&H Distributing, a major provider of SMB and consumer technologies to the North American high-tech channel, is proud to announce that the company and its executives have won several accolades both in the greater business community and in the information technology channel. This includes the company’s ongoing rise on the Forbes magazine’s esteemed list of America’s Largest Private Companies, spots on the IT industry’s prestigious CRN Channel Chiefs list, and more. The details are as follows:

Forbes list of America’s Largest Private Companies : D&H now ranks #106 on this national list, gaining three spots compared to last year. This puts D&H in the company of nationally-recognized organizations such as Staples, Perdue, Hearst, SC Johnson, and Bloomberg. With more than $4 billion in revenue, D&H’s ranking is higher than renowned companies such as Airbnb, Hallmark, Conair, Red Lobster, VIZIO, Guitar Center, Mary Kay, and other leading brands. D&H Distributing is the sixth highest-ranked company from its home state of Pennsylvania to appear on the list. In addition, only seven other total companies with fewer than 1,500 employees placed higher than D&H.

: D&H has three executives on the Channel Chiefs list this year, which was announced in the February issue of leading IT industry news magazine CRN. D&H Distributing’s Senior Vice President of Vendor Management and Purchasing Tim Billing, Vice President of Marketing Jenn Walcott, and Vice President of VAR Sales Peter DiMarco each received this honor. This is the fifth appearance on the list for both Billing and DiMarco. Walcott, who joined D&H in 2018, makes her debut on the list as a D&H executive. The list recognizes channel-facing executives for “their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation,” according to CRN’s publisher, The Channel Company. Harrisburg University Business Partner of the Year: D&H was named Business Partner of the Year due to its involvement in the launch of the university’s Esports program. The distributor helped to facilitate a relationship between the university and leading gaming manufacturers, who helped to supply technology for the university’s new Esports training facility at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts. D&H is developing a considerable legacy in the K-12/higher education marketplace, investing in key manufacturer and industry relationships to build the most comprehensive Esports offering in the technology channel. The distributor is coordinating with associations such as the HSEL (High School Esports League) and NACE (National Association of Collegiate Esports) to help educate the market, create opportunities for its customers, and engender adoption.

“D&H Distributing continues to distinguish itself by delivering better experiences for its partners, its team members, and within the greater business environment,” said D&H’s Dan Schwab. “We’re grateful to see our company, our executives, and our initiatives get recognized for their acuity and effectiveness. We look forward to an outstanding 2020, providing best-in-class services and creating meaningful, productive relationships both with our partners and in the community that has supported us.”

D&H partners can call (800) 877-1200 or visit www.dandh.com to speak to a D&H account representative. D&H recently moved into a new expanded headquarters at Tech Drive in Harrisburg, PA.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing believes the most important element of doing business is developing relationships for mutual success, delivering superior engagement experiences to its community of partners and employee co-owners. The company continues to build upon its 100-year-old culture, providing a wealth of partner enablement resources, multi-market expertise, and consultative services. D&H maintains a focus on independent VAR and MSP partners, expanding their competencies in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly-lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.

