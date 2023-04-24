Now the 3rd-Largest IT Distributor, D&H Scored Top Marks in a Range of Crucial Categories including Shipping, Ease of Doing Business, and Post-Sales Support

D&H Wins ASCII Award D&H Distributing’s Rob Webster (Senior Director, SMB – on the left) and September Fake (SMB Sales Manager and ASCII Ambassador – right) accept the award from ASCII’s COO and Senior Vice President Doug Young for Top Benchmark Survey Broadline Distributor 2022.

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D&H Distributing, a leading provider of SMB, mid-market, and consumer technologies to the North American channel, announces it has been named Top Benchmark Survey Broadline Distributor in the 2022 ASCII Group Distribution Survey, which was made public in March of 2023. This is the survey’s 14th year, and D&H has won this top ranking since ASCII began cultivating and reporting this research.

D&H is honored to have won ten of the 17 categories included in the survey among broadline distributors, leading in eight of these areas and tying in two. This is a greater showing than achieved by any other broadline distributor in the report.

D&H won the following categories among broadline distributors:

Accurate shipping

Convenience of warehouse locations

Ease of doing business with tech support

Ease of doing business with credit department

Post-sales support

Pre-sales support

Quick issue resolution

Website ease of use

D&H tied for first place in the following categories (same parameters as per above):

Ease of doing business with sales reps

Pricing

The survey asked participants to describe and rank their distribution purchasing habits and preferences. The number of ASCII members that participate in the group’s annual distribution survey has expanded to nearly 200 solution providers, with many of them selling into the SMB and mid-market sectors. This year, ASCII’s team included Amazon as a potential choice of distribution partner for the first time.

Results typically reveal interesting trends among the membership’s channel partners. For example, this year’s respondents concentrated their purchases among a smaller base of distributors than in former years, and their loyalty to their primary distribution partner experienced an increase. This could be reflective of the consolidation that’s been happening in the distribution field in recent years, making D&H’s customer-focused channel strategy an even more critical asset than ever.

“ASCII’s membership is an astute group of partners. We value our relationship with this association of savvy MSPs, VARs, and integrators, and are both humbled and grateful to know they continue to gain actionable value from our relationship,” said Dan Schwab, co-president at D&H Distributing. “As we expand both D&H’s managed services offerings and our cloud strategy, we’re especially proud to receive consistently high marks across the survey’s service-related categories. We look forward to supporting ASCII’s success for years to come.”

“D&H has been a priority partner of The ASCII Group for nearly two decades. We’re always thrilled to see them perform so well in our survey,” said Alan D. Weinberger, CEO and chairman of the ASCII Group. “D&H’s significant growth in recent years is a direct result of the partner-centric services they continue to roll-out. They’re determined to boost the success of channel partners. This high-touch support model is a true differentiator and is obviously being noticed by our members.”

D&H Distributing is now the third-largest distribution company in the IT channel and remains the only one of these that is a private, employee-owned organization. It ranks among the top 100 on the Forbes list of America’s Largest Private Companies. Partners can visit www.dandh.com for more information or call (800) 877-1200 to speak to a dedicated account representative.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace. Now in its 105th year (dandh.com/anniversary), its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.

The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.

The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the U.S. and Brampton, Ontario, in Canada with warehouses in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H at (800) 877-1200, visit www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9643491-e5b8-4e41-9501-50a7cd55f882