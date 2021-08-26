D&H Leaders Win Accolades From Prestigious Channel and Retail Media

D&H Co-Presidents Michael Schwab and Dan Schwab, VP of Marketing Jenn Walcott, Cloud Manager Maria Moran, and Retail Specialists Danielle Gray and Lindsay Lubeskie are Recognized by Leading Industry Authorities

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D&H Distributing, a major provider of SMB, mid-market, and consumer technologies to the North American channel, announces that members of its executive team and additional industry market specialists on the D&H team have been recognized by some of the most prominent industry media in the IT and retail channels. Honorees include Co-Presidents Michael Schwab and Dan Schwab, Vice President of Marketing Jenn Walcott, Senior Cloud Development Manager Maria Moran, Key Accounts Sales Manager Lindsay Robertson Lubeskie, and retail Buyer Danielle Gray.

Details on these honors are as follows:

D&H Distributing’s Co-Presidents Michael Schwab and Dan Schwab – CRN Top Most Influential Executives: Dan and Michael were honored to appear on CRN magazine’s Top 100 Executives list once again, recognized as two of the 25 Top Most Influential Executives in the IT supply channel. This year’s Top Influencers list includes C-level leaders from AMD, Cisco, Dell, HP, HPE, Intel, Lenovo, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and others. This is the second year Dan and Michael have appeared on this roster. This designation is the most recent update in a long history of excellence involving Michael and Dan, who have been named on the Top 100 Executives list every year since 2008 and have won other accolades such as an ADL Torch of Liberty Award, and induction into the Dealerscope Hall of Fame for the success of D&H’s retail and consumer electronics business. These two executives were also featured for numerous years on the CRN Top Sales Leaders list, and were named number one on the limited-run CRN SMB Super Stars list.

Vice President of Marketing Jenn Walcott – The Channel Company’s Woman of the Week: Jenn Walcott was selected as a “Woman of the Week,” part of a podcast series hosted by CRN’s publisher, The Channel Company. The episode is scheduled to air in mid-September. The series is part of The Channel Company’s Women of the Channel Leadership Network, an online community dedicated to helping women across the IT channel thrive both professionally and personally. Jenn has previously also been named to the CRN Women of the Channel and the Power 100 Women of the Channel lists, and has been named among the CRN “Channel Chiefs” multiple years running.

Senior Cloud Development Manager Maria Moran – CRN magazine’s 2021 Rising Female Stars: Maria Moran has been listed among CRN’s Rising Female Stars for 2021. These leaders are being recognized for their “passion, commitment, and dedication,” positioning them as “leaders who are shaping the growth of not only their individual organizations, but the IT channel as a whole,” according to the publication. Moran has seen much success helping D&H’s partners monetize and manage the full life-cycle of cloud and XaaS services in areas such as security, collaboration, and infrastructure solutions. CRN also recognized Maria this year in its Women of the Channel feature, making her first appearance on this prestigious list of visionary leaders.

D&H Buyer Danielle Gray – Dealerscope’s 2021 Most Influential Buyers: Danielle Gray is honored to be named as one of the most influential buyers in the retail dealer channel. Gray has driven key retail categories at D&H that continue to show growth year-after-year such as TVs, flat panel displays, and home and portable audio, in addition to her work in areas of future opportunity, which meet the growing demands of hybrid, remote, and work-from-home environments in the modern workplace. Danielle’s dedication has helped her build sharp insights into the supply chain, allowing her to successfully execute company goals.

Key Accounts Sales Manager Lindsay Robertson Lubeskie – Dealerscope magazine’s 40 Under 40 list: Lindsay was named to this cover feature, which recognizes up-and-coming leaders in the retail and consumer electronics business who are driving the industry forward. In honoring this year’s winners, Dealerscope made the following statement: “Never in the history of the consumer technology industry has the dynamism and energy of its members counted more than in the past year and a half.” Lubeskie’s skills and wide breadth of contacts as an account manager have earned D&H notable connections in the technology manufacturer community.

“As the IT and electronics landscape continues to evolve and present new challenges, D&H’s team has risen to each occasion and grown along with technology needs in a variety of markets,” said Dan Schwab. “As an employee-owned, ESOP company, we’re thrilled to see ongoing recognition at all levels for the members of our organization, from executive leadership on to the up-and-coming drivers of our customer-centric business. It’s especially rewarding to see so many of D&H’s amazing female employee co-owners receive such commendations.”

“One of D&H’s core strengths is a continuous focus on building mutually beneficial relationships, and we have always prioritized our family-oriented, inclusive, and collaborative culture to ensure that all D&H team members feel valued and rewarded for their contributions,” said Michael Schwab. “It’s terrific to see our media partners recognize the results of those efforts. We’ll continue to invest in our employee co-owners, partner programs, and portfolio of solutions that have proven successful and continue to facilitate growth opportunities for our vendors and customers.”

D&H partners can visit D&H Distributing’s Facebook and Twitter feeds at https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh. Call 800-877-1200 to speak to an account representative. Interested parties can browse www.dandh.com/careers to find out about joining the team.

About D&H Distributing

