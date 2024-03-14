The Department of Homeland Security says that any illegal immigrants arriving by boat, including from Haiti, face “immediate repatriation” – amid brewing concerns about a potential migrant wave coming from the conflict-plagued country.
In a statement to Fox News Digital, DHS said it is “monitoring the situation in Haiti and coordinating closely with the State Department and international partners.”
The Caribbean nation has seen a significant escalation in
