Diabetes Care Devices Market to hit USD 88 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Diabetes care devices industry is anticipated to register 10% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 owing to growing prevalence of diabetes across the world.

Selbyville, Delaware , Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The diabetes care devices market value is projected to exceed USD 88 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising public-private investments in diabetes care to emerge as a crucial factor driving the demand for diabetes care devices. The growing prevalence of diabetes across emerging economies has encouraged organizations in the public and private domain to infuse significant investments focused on generating awareness about early and precise disease diagnosis and treatment.

Surging incidences of diabetes across all age groups to foster the adoption of insulin delivery devices

Diabetes care devices market from insulin delivery devices segment is likely to expand at a noticeable CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The increasing demand for efficient devices such as vials and syringes, insulin pens, and insulin pumps to deliver insulin subcutaneously due to increasing incidences of diabetes among the elderly will foster product adoption. The emerging self-monitoring and self-administration trends may create new growth avenues for the diabetes care devices industry.

Increasing healthcare spending across emerging economies to aid the development of diagnostic centers

Diagnostic center segment accounted for over USD 4 billion in 2021 and may hold sizeable revenues by 2030. This is attributed to the significantly increasing disease burden and the subsequent rise in healthcare expenditure in regions such as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The growing emphasis on providing diabetes care and treatment to the expanding patient pool will drive market landscape.

Browse key industry insights spread across 335 pages with 473 market data tables & 17 figures & charts from the report, "Diabetes Care Devices Market Size By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices {Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Testing Strips, Lancets}, Insulin Delivery Devices {Insulin Pumps [Tubed Pumps, Tubeless Pumps], Pens [Reusable, Disposable], Pen Needles [Standard, Safety], Syringes}), End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030"
https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/diabetes-care-devices-market 

Favorable government policies to aid the industry expansion across Europe

Europe diabetes care devices market is anticipated to cross USD 24 billion by 2030. The growth of the regional industry is backed by the emergence of diabetes and associated health disorders among the aging population, increasing the rate of adoption of diabetes care devices. Besides, the increasing investments and improvements in the existing healthcare infrastructure coupled with supportive government initiatives will strengthen the regional market outlook.

Increasing collaborative efforts to fuel the competitive landscape

Key shareholders in the diabetes care devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Arkray, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG., Dexcom, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson (Lifescan, Inc.), Medtronic PLC, Sinocare Inc., Nova Biomedical, Inc., Becton Dickinson, and Company, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Insulet Corporation, Novo Nordisk, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (Wockhardt), Ypsomed Holding AG, Pendiq GmbH, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, DarioHealth Corp., and Bionime Corporation.

