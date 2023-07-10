Key diabetic foot ulcer treatment market players include UPM, Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc., PENTAX Medical, Smith & Nephew plc, Organogenesis Inc., SIGVARIS GROUP, 3M, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. and ConvaTec Inc.

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~6% from 2023 to 2033. The market is estimated to garner revenues of ~USD 13 billion by the end of 2033, up from ~USD 6 billion in the year 2022. Diabetes is among the most common health problems that people suffer from around the world and affected approximately 537 million individuals in 2021, and the figure is expected to increase to 643 million individuals by 2030 and 783 million by 2045, according to the International Diabetes Federation. According to the World Health Organization, diabetes caused 1.5 million deaths worldwide in 2019, with 48% occurring before the age of 70.

A diabetic foot ulcer is a sore that develops on the foot of a person with diabetes. Sores are typically caused by a combination of factors, including poor blood circulation and nerve damage. The diabetic population around the globe develops foot ulcers at a rate of 16% and requires hospitalization at a rate of 6%. In the United States, approximately 15% to 25% of diabetic patients with foot ulcers undergo foot amputations. Thus, the rising prevalence of diabetes is contributing to the development of foot ulcers, which in turn necessitates more advanced treatments for foot ulcers such as wound dressings, changes in footwear, and surgery.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel the highest growth

The neuropathic ulcer segment to grow at the fastest rate

Market in Asia pacific to grow at a highest rate

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes to Stimulate Market Growth

The number of people who develop Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs) has been growing rapidly in recent years. There are approximately 9 million to 26 million people worldwide who suffer from diabetic foot ulcers each year. Diabetes complications may cause 16 to 24% of patients to develop a diabetic foot ulcer in their lifetime. Diabetic foot ulcers are caused by a combination of factors, including poor circulation and nerve damage. These ulcers can become infected, and if not treated properly, they can lead to an amputation. Moreover, a large number of patients in developing countries suffer from chronic wounds without treatment. With rising per capita incomes, people in these countries have adopted wound care technologies at an accelerated rate. The increase in adoption is owing to the effectiveness of these solutions and products in treating foot ulcers. Negative pressure wound therapy (NWT) has been shown to be effective in reducing the size of the ulcer and the time it takes to heal, while biologics such as growth hormones and skin grafts can help regenerate tissue and improve healing time. Hence, such factors are projected to drive the global market growth during the forecast period.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: Regional Overview

The diabetic foot ulcer treatment market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rapid Urbanization Followed by Sedentary Lifestyles and Stressful Work Environments to Drive North America Market Growth

The diabetic foot ulcer treatment market in the North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033, backed by rapid urbanization and modernization in countries such as the United States and Canada. The majority of Americans live in urban areas and are exposed to new lifestyles and practices that may adversely affect their health. It includes high consumption of processed foods and a lack of outdoor time, which are linked to chronic diseases such as diabetes. Currently, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes, which represents 11.3% of the population. Furthermore, sedentary lifestyles are becoming more prevalent among the population in the region, which is leading to an increase in the number of diabetics being diagnosed and foot ulcer development. As many people are not getting enough physical activity, their bodies are becoming more insulin resistant. In accordance with data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 60% of the U.S. adult population fails to engage in adequate amounts of physical activity on a daily basis. The number of American adults who are completely sedentary is approximately 25 percent. In addition, there are numerous factors influencing the growth of the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market in the region, including the presence of large market players, an upsurge in healthcare GDP expenditure, and an improvement in reimbursements for DFU treatment and therapies.

Rise in Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity in the Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Fuel the Market Growth

The diabetic foot ulcer treatment market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner highest CAGR by 2033, owing to the increase in the number of patients suffering from type 2 diabetes. In China, approximately 95% of people with diabetes have type 2 diabetes (diabetes mellitus). Among countries with diabetes mellitus, India has the second highest number, with nearly 68 million people living with type 2 diabetes. T2D patients are at a high risk of developing foot ulcers as a result of increased levels of blood sugar. This can lead to nerve damage and poor circulation, making wound healing more difficult. Moreover, the rapid rise in diabetes prevalence in this region is related to a rise in obesity and overweight rates as well as a decreased level of physical activity owing to rapid economic growth and lifestyle changes. As of 2019, the percentage of overweight people in China has risen to approximately 10% for men and almost 16% for women. As people become more overweight and obese, they are more likely to develop diabetes. This is because being overweight or obese increases the amount of insulin in the body, and over time, this can lead to diabetes. Moreover, the growing awareness of ulcer treatment in the region in order to prevent infections is expected to drive diabetic foot ulcer treatment market growth in the near future.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Segmentation by Ulcer Type

Neuropathic Ulcer

Ischemic Ulcer

Neuro-Ischemic Ulcer

The neuropathic ulcer segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue share of the global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market by the end of 2033, backed by the increase in the number of diabetic patients suffering from peripheral neuropathy. Symptoms of peripheral neuropathy can result in neuropathic ulcers, which can cause pressure points to develop ulcers as a result of a loss of protective sensation. The prevalence of peripheral neuropathy has been found to range from 7% to 50% in diabetic patients, depending on their diabetes type and glycemic control, with the prevalence averaging approximately 48% in diabetic patients. In addition, neuropathic ulcers are associated with a number of risks, including infection, amputation, and mortality. The majority of patients with ulcers suffer from these types, which account for nearly 34% of all ulcers. The condition is the most difficult to manage since it causes severe pain and discomfort for the patient, resulting in increased use of medications and treatment. Therefore, such a factor is expected to contribute to segment growth over the forecast period.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare

The hospital segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2033. Treatment of severe foot ulcers requires access to facilities that are only available in a hospital setting. These ulcers are often difficult to treat and require a team of medical professionals to provide proper care. Diabetes-related foot ulcers are a severe condition that can result in amputation. They require careful management and treatment in order to heal properly. A well-trained medical staff is necessary in order to provide the necessary care. Furthermore, improved treatment adoption for severe foot ulcers, a rise in hospital admissions for the treatment of ulcers among diabetic patients, and favorable reimbursement policies are projected to drive segment growth. According to estimates, diabetic foot ulcers are the leading cause of hospital admissions among diabetics. Diabetes is the leading cause of non-traumatic amputations in the United States. About 6% of diabetics develop foot ulcers, and 2% end up with amputations.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Segmentation by Product

Wound-Care Dressings

Wound-Care Devices

Active Therapies

Others

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market that are profiled by Research Nester are UPM, Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc., PENTAX Medical, Smith & Nephew plc, Organogenesis Inc., SIGVARIS GROUP, 3M, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., ConvaTec Inc., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market

A new product, Orpyx SI Sensory with remote patient monitoring, has been introduced by Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc. for preventing diabetic foot ulcers. The product is a wearable device that monitors the pressure and temperature of the feet to prevent the formation of ulcers. It also has a built-in vibrating feedback system that alerts the user when they are at risk of developing an ulcer.

UPM has launched FibDex, an advanced wound care product in Europe. The new wound dressing is made from wood-based nanofibrillar cellulose, which is a highly absorbent material that can help keep wounds clean and free from infection. It has been approved by regulatory authorities and received CE marking for the first time.

