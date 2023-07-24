Negative Pressure Wound Therapy is an advanced wound care technique with improved patient outcomes for diabetic foot ulcers. Statistics of prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers in more than 2 million of the population every year augment growth of the market in North America

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market stood at US$ 7.0 Bn in 2022. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031.

Increase in incidence of foot ulcers among diabetic patients is a key factor fueling the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market. Rise in awareness about the availability of effective treatments for complications associated with diabetes is boosting market development.

Focus of healthcare professionals on technological advancements to provide effective treatment for diabetic foot ulcers is spurring market expansion. This includes launching 3D bio-printed scaffolds made using bio-printing technology, which allows for the accurate placement of cells and biomaterials in a 3D structure.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Prevalence of Diabetes Augmenting Market Growth – Diabetic foot ulcers occur as a complication of diabetes and can lead to several health issues. Rise in occurrence of diabetes across the world is fueling market size.

Diabetic foot ulcers have an incidence rate of 19% to 34% in the lifetime of diabetics and a yearly incidence rate of 2%. Risk of recurrence of diabetic foot ulcers after complete healing is 40% within a year and 65% within three years. This is expected to translate into demand for effective treatment for diabetic foot ulcers, contributing to market progress.

Increase in Adoption of Wound Care Dressing Treatment among Patients – Based on type, the wound care dressing treatment is projected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. It accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2022, owing to the availability of an extensive product range at affordable costs.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) entails using specialized devices to form a vacuum over the wound. The negative pressure acts to promote healing by reducing swelling, removing excess fluid, and stimulating blood flow to the wound bed. Diabetic foot ulcers treated with NPWT result in a significant reduction in ulcer size, improvement in pain control, rise in granulation time, and shorter treatment time.

High Incidence of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Fueling Neuropathic Ulcers Segment – In terms of ulcer type, the neuropathic ulcers segment accounted for the leading market share in 2022. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Growth of the segment can be ascribed to rise in incidence of diabetic peripheral neuropathy across the globe. Diabetic peripheral neuropathy is associated with more than 70% to 80% of diabetic foot ulcers. Need for effective treatment for neuropathic ulcers is creating immense opportunities in the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market.

Inclination for Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment in Hospitals – In terms of end-use, the hospitals segment accounted for the leading market share in 2022. It is anticipated to dominate the global industry during the forecast period.

Hospitals are equipped to provide specialized treatment and care for patients with diabetic foot ulcers. Hence, patients with diabetic foot ulcers prefer hospitals for their treatment.

Growth Drivers

Increase in prevalence of diabetes, which is related to numerous factors that lead to complications, is fueling the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market

Technological advancements for effective treatment of diabetic foot ulcers are augmenting market growth

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for a significant share of the global industry in 2022. The region is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. According to published data, diabetic foot ulcer is prevalent in more than 2 million people in the U.S. every year, of whom more than 5.0% lose a limb within five years of occurrence of the disease.

Presence of a favorable regulatory framework and rapid adoption of advanced technology in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers are driving market development in North America.

The diabetic foot ulcer treatment market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period owing to rapid advancement in medical facilities, large patient population, and surge in healthcare expenditure in the region.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, China has the highest number of diabetics in the world. As a result, the country has the largest diabetic foot ulcer population in the world. This, in turn, is fueling market statistics in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

The global industry is fragmented, with the presence of several large and small-sized players. Leading players are engaging in new product launches, mergers, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their foothold.

Prominent players in the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market include Convatec Inc., 3M Health Care, Smith & Nephew Plc., Medline Industries Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline.

The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

Wound Care Dressing Antimicrobial Dressing Foam Dressing Film Dressing Alginate Dressing Hydrogel Dressing Others

Wound Care Devices Electromagnetic Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Ultra Sound Therapy Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT)

Active Therapies Skin Grafts & Substitutes Growth Factors Hemostatic Agents & Sealants

Antibiotic Medications

Others Pressure Relief devices Traditional wound Care Products Others (Photobiomodulation Therapy, Photodynamic Therapy, etc.)



Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market, by Grade of Ulcer

Grade 1

Grade 2

Grade 3

Grade 4

Grade 5

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market, by Ulcer Type

Neuropathic Ulcers

Ischemic Ulcers

Neuro-ischemic Ulcers

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others (Home Settings, etc.)

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

