Diabetic Nephropathy Market Trends and Insights By Diagnosis (Urine Test, Blood Test), By Treatment (Medications, Kidney Dialysis, Transplant), By Indication (Diabetes 1, Diabetes 2), By End User (Hospital & Clinic, Surgical Centers), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diabetic Nephropathy Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), The Diabetic Nephropathy Market Information by Diagnosis, Treatment, Indication, End User and Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market was valued USD 2.48 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.43 billion by 2030 at 6.20% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope

Diabetes is when the pancreas isn’t working correctly, and the blood sugar level is abnormally high. Nephropathy is a term for kidney dysfunction or disease. One of the main consequences for the diabetic population in terms of morbidity and mortality in diabetic nephropathy is kidney glomerulus disease. Diabetes is characterised by unusually high blood sugar levels and improper pancreatic function. The term “nephropathy” refers to kidney disease or dysfunction. Kidney glomerulus disease is one of the major effects on the diabetic population in terms of morbidity and death from diabetic nephropathy. There are no known signs of diabetic nephropathy in its early stages. The most significant warning signs and symptoms, including as high blood pressure, ankle and leg edoema, vomiting, morning weakness, high blood urea nitrogen levels, increased albumin excretion in urine, nausea, and itching, don’t manifest until the disease is far along.

An increase in the prevalence of diabetes and obesity, more spending on drug discovery and development, and greater awareness of conditions linked to diabetes and kidney disease are some of the major reasons driving the global market for diabetic nephropathy. On the other hand, stringent regulatory requirements, a drawn-out medication approval procedure, a dearth of complete therapeutic care for diabetic nephropathy, and these issues taken together limit the market’s growth. On the other hand, combination therapy is becoming more and more common in the market for treating diabetic nephropathy. This is related to the increase in diabetes cases and the prevalence of renal illnesses, both of which are expected to offer lucrative market expansion opportunities.

The market is extremely competitive, and the top players focus on increasing public knowledge of diabetic nephropathy.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 3.43 Billion CAGR 6.20% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Diagnosis, Treatment, Indication and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The rising prevalence of chronic diseases diabetes, obesity Increased awareness of illnesses associated with diabetes and the kidneys

Competitive landscape:

The key players in the diabetic nephropathy market are

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Abbott Laboratories

Pfizer, Inc

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Bayer AG, AbbVie, Inc

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Diabetic Nephropathy Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

The need for diagnostic tests including urine tests, blood tests, testing linked to kidney function, and imaging tests like MRI and CT scans has increased due to the rise in chronic disorders like obesity, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses. In 2019, the mortality rate rose to 59% and there were 35 million more fatalities than the previous year. These elements have been fuelling the market growth for diabetic nephropathy in recent years.

For individuals with mild or severe arterial hypertension and albuminuria, new treatments include giving them Spironolactone, then Eplerenone. The glomerular filtration rate has been significantly impacted by the recent approval of new medications like finerenone.

These elements have helped the diabetic nephropathy industry expand.

Market Possibilities

The rise of the diabetic nephropathy market value has been significantly impacted by the rising success rates of disease-modifying therapies, which include medications like angiotensin II receptor blockers and angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors. Additionally, when administered, the ACE inhibitors and ARB inhibitors’ higher protection has prolonged the patients’ failing kidneys’ lives. These elements have raised interest in the market.

The main players’ growing investments in the Diabetic Nephropathy market to enhance the services have propelled the overall expansion of the market value.

Recent years have seen a marked surge in R&D for the creation of drugs, research projects, and therapies for kidney-related illnesses. In recent years, these displayed notable performance on the international market. Additionally, it is anticipated that these variables will encourage the expansion of the diabetic nephropathy sector.

Market Limitations

Several nations have put strict restrictions on the medications used to treat diabetic nephropathy. For instance, among the other ACE inhibitors, captopril is the only medication to have received FDA clearance. The approval of ACE inhibitors has always been challenging because of their interactions. This aspect is regarded as the main driver of the market expansion for diabetic nephropathy.

Since the combination of inhibitors is administrated in the treatments, the risks of renal failure are predominantly noticed when the ACE inhibitors are combined with ARBs. Adverse effects like diarrhea, hypotension, syncope, and hyperkalemia have been noted in such cases. These adverse effects of drugs have restricted the growth of the Diabetic Nephropathy industry.

The rapid expansion of the diabetic nephropathy market value has been constrained by the strong advice to avoid ACE inhibitors during pregnancy and breastfeeding. The market participants anticipate the similar alternative that offers minimal medication responses.

The main issue hindering the growth of the diabetic nephropathy market is the lack of competent specialists in the areas where the cases are on the rise. The newly developed treatments that show promise must be applied in a controlled and well-equipped manner. Diabetic nephropathy experts are needed in order to comprehend the factors related to the novel medications.

Spironolactone and eplerenone given orally have shown promise in controlling the syndrome, but there is a high risk of hyperkalemia developing as a result.

Segmentation:

Based on diagnosis, the market for diabetic nephropathy is segmented into Blood test, Urine tests, Imaging tests, Renal function testing, and Kidney biopsy.

Based on treatment, the market for diabetic nephropathy is segmented into Medications, Kidney dialysis, and Transplant.

Based on indication, the market for diabetic nephropathy is segmented into Diabetes 1 and Diabetes 2.

Regional Analysis:

Currently, among all nations in the globe, America is thought to have the greatest market share for diabetic nephropathy. Numerous diagnostic tests, ongoing observation, and patients’ higher blood pressure levels are some of the key elements propelling the diabetic nephropathy market’s expansion. In addition, over 15% of individuals in the nation are anticipated to have one of the chronic kidney illnesses, which has also had an impact on the expansion of the Diabetic Nephropathy sector in the United States. Other kidney-related complaints that are common in the region are also present.

On the other side, diagnostic services and home diagnostics services are what drive the European market. The diabetic nephropathy industry’s expansion has been aided by new companies in the medical device manufacturers’ market.

