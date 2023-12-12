Sensors and technological advancements in the coming years will further boost the market demand for diabetic socks.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. –The diabetic socks market size stood at US$ 154 million in 2021. A CAGR of 5.9% is predicted from 2022 to 2031. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 268.2 million by the end of 2031. With smart technology, diabetic socks can now have embedded sensors that detect foot temperature, alerting wearers to potential problems such as ulcers.

The quality and comfort of diabetic socks are important to consumers. Customers’ positive feedback plays a significant role in driving these socks’ demand. Diabetic socks have also become more popular due to a growing fashion consciousness among consumers. In response to consumer demands, manufacturers have developed a wide range of styles and designs to meet functional and aesthetic needs.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=49947

Global Diabetic Socks Market: Key Players

Several large-scale vendors dominate the global diabetic socks market. Many companies are developing environmentally friendly products through extensive research and development. The key players adopt strategies such as expanding product portfolios and mergers and acquisitions.

BSN Medical GmbH

Therafirm

Sigvaris Group

Simcan Enterprises Inc.

Siren

Intersocks S.R.L

Thorlo Inc.

Cupron, Inc.

Cresswell Sock Mills

Scholl’s Wellness Co.

Smart socks with sensors, such as diabetic socks with sensors, have the potential to revolutionize foot care for diabetics. These socks can prevent complications such as ulcers and infections by detecting pressure points and monitoring temperature.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The offline segment accounted for the majority of the global market in 2021.

Due to the rapid expansion of e-commerce, the online segment is expected to grow significantly in the next few years.

The cotton segment dominated a large percentage of the global market in 2021.

Diabetic socks at medium prices are expected to have a high demand in the future.

The demand for unisex socks will increase among middle-class residents in the coming years.

Ask Expert for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=49947

Global Diabetic Socks Market: Growth Drivers

There has been a steady rise in diabetes cases worldwide, with both type 1 and 2 diabetes fueling the demand for diabetic socks and other products catering to their unique needs. Material and design innovations in socks have been major trends. Socks for diabetics usually feature moisture-wicking fabrics, an integrated, seamless design to help reduce friction and pressure points, and additional cushioning in sensitive areas.

Patients with diabetes have become more aware of foot care to avoid complications such as neuropathy and infection. As a result, socks designed specifically for diabetics are in high demand. Several manufacturers and retailers offer diabetic socks through e-commerce platforms, resulting in growth for this market. Diabetic socks are thus easily accessible and available to consumers.

Diabetes patients with comprehensive foot care plans often receive diabetic socks from their healthcare providers. The recommendations influence consumer demand for diabetic socks in a significant way. Infections, ulcers, and neuropathy can all be prevented with diabetic socks. Due to consumer awareness of diabetes complications, diabetic socks are in high demand since they mitigate these risks.

Global Diabetic Socks Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to drive demand for diabetic socks in the market. The growing number of obese adults and children will drive demand for these products. Diabetes affects about 1.5 million Americans annually, according to the American Diabetes Association, creating a strong market for these products. Diabetic socks are a big market in North America, where about 47.6 million people have diabetes.

Diabetic socks are the most significant market worldwide due to the number of diabetic patients in the United States. A growing number of organizations and governments are taking initiatives to support diabetic programs, which will drive consumer awareness in the coming years.

Healthcare providers often recommend diabetic socks for diabetic patients. In addition to influencing consumer demand, these recommendations play a critical role in increasing the popularity of these socks. Over the past few decades, diabetes has become more prevalent in the United States.

Key Developments

In April 2023, American engineering students created a sock that could improve the quality of life for people with diabetic neuropathy – a type of nerve damage typically affecting the legs and feet.

It is called StimuSock. TENS – a non-invasive pain reliever – and vibration therapy provide tactile feedback to aid balance problems via the wearable device.

Global Diabetic Socks Market: Segmentation

By Type

Ankle-length

Mid-calf/crew Length

Over-the-calf/knee-high Length

By Material

Polyester

Cotton

Nylon

Spandex

Others (Bamboo, Wool, etc.)

By Pricing

High

Medium

Low

By End User

Male

Female

Unisex

By Distribution Channel

Online

Company Website

E-commerce Website

Offline

Mega Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Others (Individual Stores, Departmental Stores, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=49947<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Craft Rum Market – The global industry was valued at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2031

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market – The global smart kitchen appliances market is expected to reach US$ 10.8 Bn by the end of 2031 and it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com