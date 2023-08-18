Increase in usage of reagents for molecular diagnostic tests in Asia Pacific is anticipated to create significant revenue opportunities for companies in the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global diagnostic reagents market was valued at US$ 45.7 Bn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031 to surpass US$ 85.8 Bn by 2031.

Rapid development of new diagnostic assays for the monitoring of infectious diseases is broadening the market outlook. A number of IVD tests are routinely used for early-stage and cost-effective interventions in cancer in all healthcare settings. Examples include the introduction of immunohistochemically assays as companion diagnostics for HER2-positive breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Efforts by stakeholders in the healthcare system, including assay developers, governments, and companies investing in laboratory infrastructure, to modernize clinical laboratories are strengthening diagnostic reagents market development. Demand for new reagents for clinical chemistry applications presents significant opportunities for vendors in the market.

Request Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84864

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 45.7 Bn Estimated Value US$ 85.8 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 6.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 193 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation, DiaSorin S.p.A., bioMerieux SA, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Demand for Reagents for Molecular Diagnostics

Need for rapid diagnostic methods for health-threatening agents and infectious diseases is fueling the demand for novel reagents. Increase in usage of molecular diagnostics for zoonoses and foodborne pathogens is expected to augment market growth.

Significant advancements in molecular methods, especially polymerase chain reaction (PCR), have created lucrative opportunities for companies in the market. Rise in demand for reagents in nucleic acid-based medical diagnostic tests is expected to augment market value in the next few years.

Development of point-of-care technologies for molecular diagnostics is positively influencing diagnostic reagents industry growth. Increase in usage of mass spectrometry to analyze biological samples is expected to strengthen market size in the near future.

Introduction of novel mass spectrometric methods for proteomics research applications presents significant revenue opportunities to companies in the market.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84864<ype=S

Increase in Utilization of Diagnostic Reagents at Hospitals

Based on end-user, the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years. The segment is lucrative, driven by the rise in demand for a range of diagnostic services in hospital settings.

segment during the forecast period. Significant demand for biomarkers for the diagnosis of cancer at hospitals is anticipated to offer substantial growth opportunities for market players.

Key Growth Drivers of Diagnostic Reagents Market

Increase in demand for diagnostic assays for faster and more reliable identification of pathogens in a range of infectious and non-communicable diseases is a key factor driving the global diagnostic reagents market. Rise in R&D activities in in-vitro diagnostic testing is a key trend expected to drive demand for novel reagents.

Continuous development of diagnostic reagents for rapid and accurate point-of-care testing (POCT) is anticipated to augment market growth. Recent market trends underscore that the need for POCT is increasing considerably in situations of pandemics and biothreats across the globe.

Regional Landscape

North America is projected to account for the leading market share in 2021. Utilization of diagnostic reagents in the prevention of disease onset or progression is increasing significantly, which is expected to accelerate market development in the region in the next few years.

Governments in developed countries in the region are making sizable investments in population screening programs, which is anticipated to fuel the market in the region. Access to these programs has helped women in the region obtain low-cost screening for certain cancers.

An instance is the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP), offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) across the U.S. Rapid development of IVD for routine diagnostics is likely to offer significant business opportunities for companies operating in the diagnostic reagents market.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years. The region is lucrative due to the significant demand for molecular diagnostics. Vendors are offering IVD point-of-care assays to increase their market share in the region.

If You want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=84864

Competition Landscape

The global diagnostic reagents market is fragmented with a large number of players holding majority stake of the market. Key players in the market are

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Segmentation

The diagnostic reagents market is segmented based on

Product Type

Chromatography Reagents

Molecular Diagnostic Reagents

Immunoassay Reagents

Clinical Chemistry Reagents

Flow Cytometry Reagents

Cell & Tissue Culture Reagents

Hematology & Hemostatis Reagents

Microbiology Reagents

Others

End-user

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Europe

Read More Related Reports:

Demand for Cardiovascular Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices – Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com