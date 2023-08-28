Kenny has proven track record of driving growth at companies within the healthcare space and holds significant management and public company board experience, most recently as CEO of Meridian Bioscience

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA), a global biomedical company leading the way in innovative gastroenterology solutions, today announced the appointment of Jack Kenny, former CEO and board member of Meridian Bioscience, Inc., to its Board of Directors. Meridian Biosciences (formerly traded on Nasdaq under VIVO) is a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions. Meridian Biosciences was acquired on January 31, 2023 by SD Biosensor, Inc. and SJL Partners LLC in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.53 billion.

“I’m excited to join Biomerica’s Board and contribute to the launch and growth of the company’s groundbreaking product, inFoods® IBS. This product holds the potential to not only significantly improve the lives of millions of individuals dealing with IBS but also capture the interest of larger multinational diagnostic companies. The technology’s appeal extends beyond its ability to enhance patient well-being, as it also stands to reduce healthcare costs and equip physicians with a precise, personalized approach to treating IBS.

“The compelling clinical study data supporting inFoods IBS has underscored its potential to deliver therapeutic benefits for IBS patients. As I take on my role within Biomerica’s board, I’m eagerly looking forward to close collaboration with the management team. Together, we’ll strive to introduce this remarkable technology to medical professionals and patients around the world with the goal of improving healthcare outcomes while driving down costs for patients and insurers,” said Mr. Kenny.

“Jack brings a wealth of commercial experience and relationships in the medical diagnostic industry. His industry insights will be invaluable as we launch inFoods IBS both domestically and internationally,” said Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica. “Jack brings more than 30 years of experience as a senior executive at large public companies in the healthcare, clinical laboratory and medical device industries. Most recently, his leadership as CEO drove outstanding growth at Meridian Bioscience. Jack also brings strong public company governance experience that will facilitate corporate oversite as our business expands and grows.”

Prior to his role as CEO at Meridian, Mr. Kenny was the Senior Vice President and General Manager, North America at Siemens Healthcare, and before that was Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Region for Diagnostic Systems at Becton Dickinson. Throughout his career, Mr. Kenny has held additional leadership positions of increasing responsibility including key roles at Leica Microsystems, Quest Diagnostics and Bayer Diagnostics. He holds a Bachelor of Science in management systems from Kettering University in Michigan.

About inFoods IBS:

The inFoods IBS test is designed to assess a patient’s above normal immunoreactivity to specific foods utilizing a simple finger prick blood sample. Instead of difficult to manage broad dietary restrictions, physicians can now use the inFoods IBS information to make targeted, patient-specific recommendations about specific foods that, when removed from the diet, may alleviate IBS symptoms such as pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation. The inFoods IBS test and clinical outcomes were studied at several prominent centers including Mayo Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc. – a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, and the University of Michigan. The clinical results for improvement in the Abdominal Pain Intensity (API) responder endpoint of >30% reduction in pain, for IBS patients in the treatment diet arm was greater than patients in the placebo diet arm (p-value of 0.0246). The improvement for patients in the treatment arm versus the placebo arm is considered clinically significant and for certain endpoints is similar and, in some cases, better than the current drugs in the market. Further information about Biomerica’s patented inFoods® Technology Platform can be found at: https://biomerica.com/inFoods/our-technology/. It is estimated that over 40 million Americans suffer from IBS, with symptoms often triggered by consumption of specific foods (which are unique to each patient). The total direct and indirect cost of IBS has been estimated at $30 billion annually in the United States alone.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point of care (in home and in physicians’ offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company’s products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica’s primarily focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

