Increasing investments in R&D activities to release dialysis equipment that facilitate optimal treatment for all age groups will likely augment the sales of dialysis devices in the global market.

NEWARK, Del, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From 2023 to 2033, sales of dialysis equipment are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.8%. According to FMI, the size of the global Dialysis Equipment Market could exceed US$ 18.73 billion in 2023 and reach US$ 29.93 billion by 2033.

End-stage renal diseases (ESRD) are quite common in the elderly population, and many people in this age range need monthly dialysis therapy. Nowadays, kidney disease is acknowledged as an endemic issue that affects more than 850 million people worldwide.

Acute kidney damage risk is increased by the prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension. One of the main causes of the rising prevalence of renal disorders worldwide is a sedentary lifestyle.

Injuries and disorders that produce sepsis or systemic inflammatory response syndrome are causative factors. Both intermittent hemodialysis (IHD) and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) are options for patients with acute kidney damage. Acute kidney damage dialysis treatments are generally used to remove extra water and waste.

Find a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The Sample report is available in PDF format@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-711

Miniaturization and advances in nanotechnology enable the quick development of portable medical equipment, such as wearable dialysis units. Many portable dialysis devices, for instance, are now undergoing clinical testing in the United States and are expected to become commercially available in the upcoming years.

Several improvements to peritoneal dialysis (PD) have been achieved throughout time. Advancements have been made in enriching fluid quality in PD. These advancements have contributed to enhancing fluid quality, increasing the reliability of catheters and connections, and improving understanding of the peritoneal membrane in PD.

Leading industry participants are always attempting to create a mobile dialysis unit that is simple to operate at home. Portable dialysis units are mainly intended for home use and given their widespread availability and use. They could help to lessen the burden of end-stage renal diseases worldwide.

The widespread adoption of innovative technologies in the renal dialysis sector is one of the elements boosting North America’s dominance in the dialysis equipment market. Also, there is a surge in public healthcare spending and huge awareness campaigns regarding the accessibility of cutting-edge therapies.

Increases in the number of diabetes patients across the region and the prevalence of chronic renal disease all helped to fuel market expansion.

Key Takeaways

From 2023 to 2033, the dialysis equipment market in the United States is projected to expand at a 3.6% CAGR.

By 2033, the dialysis equipment market in the United Kingdom is estimated to reach US$ 1.89 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3%.

China is predicted to grow substantially in the dialysis equipment market, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Have a Conversation with the Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-711

Competitive Landscape:

Market players in the dialysis equipment market are working hard to develop and deploy cutting-edge technologies to improve the effectiveness and security of the process. This covers the creation of wearable and portable dialysis equipment, automated and integrated dialysis machines, and enhanced filtration technologies.

To optimize the dialysis procedure and enhance patient care, market players are also concentrating on enhancing patient comfort and the usability of dialysis equipment. They are also actively pursuing many strategies, including partnerships, mergers, and collaborations.

Key Players Working in the Dialysis Equipment Industry

Baxter

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Cantel Medical

Rockwell Medical

JMS Co.Ltd.

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

NIPRO

HEMOCLEAN CO., LTD.

Quanta

Outset Medical, Inc.

Recent Developments:

In November 2019, Fresenius Medical Care unveiled the 4008A dialysis machine, embracing the company’s strong therapeutic standards while reducing costs for healthcare organizations.

Baxter International Inc. reported in January 2019 that its Sharesource remote patient management platform has conducted more than 5 million home PD treatments globally, which is anticipated to accelerate market expansion soon.

Click here today to buy your full report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/711

Dialysis Equipment Market by Category

By Product Type:

Hemodialysis Devices Hemodialysis Machines Dialyzers and Filters Vascular Access Devices

Peritoneal Dialysis Devices Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Machine Dialyzers and Filters Vascular Access Devices

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT)

Consumables

By Disease Condition:

Chronic

Acute

By End Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Dialysis Equipment Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Complete TOC with Report Preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dialysis-equipment-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports in the Healthcare Domain:

Nucleic Acid Testing Market Size – The global nucleic acid testing market size is set to reach US$ 3.7 billion in 2023. Overall sales of nucleic acid testing are likely to surge at 6.8% CAGR, taking the forecasted market valuation to US$ 7.2 billion by the end of 2033.

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Share – The global veterinary molecular diagnostics market size is expected to be valued at US$ 194.47 million in 2023, surpassing US$ 377.22 million by 2033. The demand for veterinary molecular diagnostics is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% between 2023 and 2033.

Psychosis Diagnostics Market Growth – The global psychosis diagnostics market garnered a market value of US$ 2.04 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 3.6 Billion by registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Neurotrophic Keratopathy Treatment Market Trends – The global respiratory distress syndrome management market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 5 billion in 2023. According to Future Market Insights, the market is expected to grow at a 7.17% CAGR until 2033, valued at US$ 10 billion.

Non-Sterile Liquids/Suspensions Market Forecast – The global non-sterile liquids/suspensions market held a valuation of US$ 2.6 Billion in 2022, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecasted years.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Old Source: Dialysis Equipment Market valuation of US$ 23.62 Mn by 2028, at a 4.8% CAGR from 2022-2028 – Future Market Insights, Inc.