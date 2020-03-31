Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Diamanti Advances Kubernetes Infrastructure to Support the Most Demanding Enterprise Applications

Diamanti Advances Kubernetes Infrastructure to Support the Most Demanding Enterprise Applications

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

New Release of Diamanti Spektra 2.4 Improves Scalability, Adds Greater Security and Availability for Production-ready Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diamanti, creators of the first bare-metal hyperconverged platform for Kubernetes and containers, today announced significant enhancements to Diamanti Spektra™, for any enterprise committed to running its business on cloud-native applications. With the release of Spektra 2.4, Diamanti is extending its support for the most demanding mission-critical applications through significant enhancements in security and availability, and the introduction of Diamanti D20X, a new addition to its family of hyperconverged infrastructure. With this release, Diamanti continues to lead the market in simplifying the use of Kubernetes, allowing organizations to focus on deploying modern applications across both on-premises and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

“While Kubernetes is clearly the de facto platform for running containerized environments and cloud-native applications, a large number of organizations are still stitching together application infrastructures from scratch,” said Tom Barton, CEO, Diamanti. “Diamanti is proud to announce new enhancements to our Spektra platform that cement its place as a unique, all-in-one solution for building, running, and securing modern, distributed applications.”

Feature Enhancements Offer Unmatched Performance
The latest release of Spektra combines commercially supported Kubernetes distributions and the Docker runtime with enterprise-ready access controls and management. It is available with Diamanti Ultima™ I/O acceleration cards on an extended choice of modern, hyperconverged hardware options. This combination offers unmatched performance, security and availability for enterprises as Kubernetes use explodes. New features in Spektra include:

  • Volume encryption and self-encrypting drives (SED) – This feature enhances the security of modern applications with integrated encryption for data in motion and at rest, all without impacting application performance and without increasing the overall data center footprint.
  • Multi-cluster asynchronous replication (for offsite DR) – This feature allows enterprises to perform offsite disaster recovery while keeping their data encrypted for distributed applications. This is in addition to the data protection and high availability features already in the platform including snapshots, backup and recovery, and synchronous mirroring.
  • New D20X infrastructure – Adding to the D20 family of modern hyperconverged infrastructure, which currently supports Intel Skylake CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) use cases, the new D20X supports the latest 2nd Generation  Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors (formerly Cascade Lake). The recently released processors deliver an average 36% greater computing power, with increased core counts, higher cache and higher clock frequencies.

“As container adoption grows, so does the subset of users that are leveraging them for stateful applications,” said Henry Baltazar, research vice president, applied infrastructure and DevOps, 451 Research, now a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The next frontier, after ensuring data persistence, is providing the ability to protect and manage those applications and their data. In the coming year, we can expect to see an even greater emphasis put on backup, disaster recovery and migration capabilities for cloud-native apps.”

Additional Resources

  • Register for the upcoming Diamanti Virtual Launch Event
  • Learn more about Diamanti Spektra 2.4 on the blog

About Diamanti
Diamanti delivers purpose-built infrastructure for modern applications. The Diamanti platform is the first and only Kubernetes solution integrated with a patented I/O-optimized architecture, delivering transformational application performance. With Diamanti, Kubernetes becomes an out-of-the-box solution, allowing organizations to focus on deploying modern applications across on-premises and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors ClearSky, CRV, Engineering Capital, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), and Translink Capital. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

Editorial Contact
Merrill Freund
BOCA Communications for Diamanti
Phone: 415-577-8637
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.