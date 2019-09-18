Breaking News
Home / Top News / Diamanti Appoints Andrew Wild as Chief Revenue Officer

Diamanti Appoints Andrew Wild as Chief Revenue Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Veteran technology executive brings more than 20 years of experience in leading sales and operations at successful startup, turnaround and Fortune 500 enterprises globally

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diamanti, creators of the first bare-metal platform purpose-built for containerized applications, today announced the appointment of Andrew Wild as Chief Revenue Officer reporting to Diamanti CEO Tom Barton. Diamanti’s bookings are growing at a 300% year-over-year rate, as the first cloud-native platform integrating high-performance compute, plug-and-play networking, persistent NVME-based storage, Docker, Linux, and Kubernetes into one simple solution with full-stack support.

“Andy is a dynamic senior executive with broad international experience building and scaling business operations,” Barton said. “His extensive technology background brings proven leadership and vision to Diamanti’s executive team across market strategies, product engineering, marketing and sales disciplines.”

Wild joins Diamanti from Vertica, the world’s leading modern data warehouse and analytics platform, where he served as President leading all Vertica’s growth and customer initiatives. Previously he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Planet Labs, helping lead the disruption of the geospatial analytics industry. Prior to that he held senior executive roles at leading enterprise software companies, including OpenText, CA Technologies and IBM.

“Diamanti gives its customers the industry’s first purpose-built solution for running container-based workloads in Kubernetes on-premises, and then hooking that in with the cloud,” Wild said. “The growth implications for Diamanti are almost boundless. We believe it’s very much going to be a hybrid cloud world for the major corporations that we serve. A lot of their workload will be maintained on-premises. They still want to be cloud compatible. So they need a purpose-built platform to manage both environments. That’s our global opportunity.”

Diamanti, recently awarded a top 5-Star rating in CRN’s 2019 Partner Program Guide, was also named  Winner of the 2018 Container Trailblazer category by the Tech Trailblazers awards. Diamanti was named a Gartner “Cool Vendor” for its bare-metal container platform, and Database Trends and Applications named Diamanti a 2018 “Trend-Setting Product in Data Management.” Other product accolades for Diamanti include being named a CRN “10 Coolest Cloud Storage Startups” and being included in Forbes “10 New Product Categories Created Exclusively for the Container Era.”

About Diamanti

Diamanti delivers the industry’s only purpose-built, fully integrated Kubernetes platform, spanning on-premises and public cloud environments. We give infrastructure architects, IT operations, and application owners the performance, simplicity, security, and enterprise features they need to get cloud-native applications to market fast. Diamanti provides the lowest total cost of ownership to enterprise customers for their most demanding applications. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors CRV, DFJ, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, and Translink Capital. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

Editorial Contact
Lonn Johnston for Diamanti
+1 650.219.7764
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.