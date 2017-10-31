DiaMedica Announces Dr. Robert Stanton as Scientific Advisor for Upcoming Chronic Kidney Disease Trials

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (the “DiaMedica”) (TSX Venture:DMA) (OTCQB:DMCAF) is pleased to announce that Dr. Robert Stanton, Chief of the Kidney and Hypertension Section and a Principal Investigator of Vascular Cell Biology at Joslin Diabetes Center, a Harvard Medical School affiliate, will serve on DiaMedica’s Kidney Scientific Advisory Board.

“Dr. Stanton has an extensive and successful history of conducting research into the causes, complications, and treatment options of kidney disease. In September of this year, he published an important review paper titled “The Kallikrein-Kinin System in Diabetic Kidney Disease1,” stated Mr. Rick Pauls, President and CEO of DiaMedica. “Dr. Stanton will be an excellent advisor for our upcoming clinical studies in patients with chronic kidney disease.”

Dr. Stanton commented, “I look forward to assisting the advancement of therapies for treating patients with chronic kidney disease.”

About Joslin Diabetes Center

Joslin Diabetes Center, affiliated with Harvard Medical School, is the world’s preeminent diabetes research and clinical care organization. Joslin, through its cutting-edge research and innovative approaches to clinical care and education, is dedicated both to helping people with diabetes live long, healthy lives and to finding a cure.

About Dr. Stanton

Robert C. Stanton, M.D. is the Chief of the Kidney and Hypertension Section at Joslin Diabetes Center and is a Principal Investigator in the Section on Vascular Cell Biology. Dr. Stanton is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School where he is involved with teaching at all levels. Dr. Stanton has lectured all over the world. He has received three Honorary Professorships from Universities in China. Dr. Stanton is an author of many original articles and chapters.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “DMA” and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol “DMCAF”. For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com. Follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn.

Contact:

Paul Papi

Vice President of Business Development

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Phone: (617) 899-5941

[email protected]

1Curr Opin Nephrol Hypertens 2017, 26:351–357.