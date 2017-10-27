DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces the Early Exercise of Warrants from Strategic Investor

Breaking News
MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX Venture:DMA) (OTCQB:DMCAF), announces the receipt of approximately USD$605,263 in gross proceeds from the early exercise of 2,631,579 April 2017 warrants at USD$0.23 (CAD$0.31) per share.

“We are pleased to receive the early warrant exercise as we continue to execute on our development plans,” stated Mr. Rick Pauls, President and CEO of DiaMedica Therapeutics. “We look forward to finishing 2017 strong as we initiate the phase 2 REMEDY trial for acute ischemic stroke and prepare to initiate a clinical study in patients with chronic kidney disease, as well as other potential corporate initiatives.”

About DM199 Clinical Progress:

DM199 is a recombinant (synthetic) human tissue kallikrein (“KLK1”) protein to treat neurological and kidney diseases. DiaMedica has completed five clinical trials with DM199, including single ascending and multiple ascending doses, studies in diabetic patients, and a Phase 1 pharmacokinetic study to confirm dosing strategies. In addition to a good safety and tolerability profile, DM199 showed the anticipated activity, lowering blood pressure, over the course of treatment in multiple clinical studies. In the recently completed Phase Ib pharmacokinetic study, DiaMedica identified intravenous and subcutaneous dose levels of DM199 that produces sustained plasma levels known to be therapeutic in stroke patients. This profile should allow DM199 to be safely and conveniently administered to stroke patients during their initial hospitalization and after they are sent home. The sustained plasma exposure of DM199 should provide continuous enzyme replacement therapy to optimally benefit patients and is potentially superior to the urinary form of KLK1, Kailikang®, a prescription drug approved in China for acute ischemic stroke.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “DMA” and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol “DMCAF”. For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com. Follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn.

