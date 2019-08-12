Breaking News
Home / Top News / DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Intellisight Investor Conference on August 14, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that Rick Pauls, President and CEO, will be presenting at the 2019 Intellisight Conference, Wednesday, August 14th at 9:00 am Central Time at University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Intellisight

Intellisight is a 2-day conference sponsored by the University of St. Thomas – School of Law for institutional investors to meet with leadership teams from numerous companies, and for company leadership to meet with influential investors representing more than 200 buy-side firms.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. The Company currently has an ongoing phase II study in acute ischemic stroke and a phase Ib study in chronic kidney disease. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com.

Contact:

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
[email protected]

