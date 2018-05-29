Breaking News
Home / Top News / Diamond AdvanEdge Electrifies the Energy Corridor with New Partnership

Diamond AdvanEdge Electrifies the Energy Corridor with New Partnership

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

Houston, Texas, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diamond AdvanEdge brought an invigorating intensity to the energy corridor in Houston, Texas, announcing their latest expansion to Indiana in early February. The company now boasts ten national branches across Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona and shows no signs of slowing progression.

Just before the company’s latest expansion went public, Director of Operations for Diamond AdvanEdge, Diamante Williams announced a new client had climbed aboard the Diamond bandwagon. This client was unlike any client the company had represented in the past and posed a potential profit boasting six figures, easily.

“Our newest client is in the deregulated energy sector,” says Diamante. “We were able to negotiate a partnership between the clients that we have represented for years and our new clients, forming a powerhouse sure be profitable for all parties involved.”

In the last five months, the partnership has flourished as planned, as the public continues to buy into the better rates and member exclusives offered by Diamond AdvanEdge.

“The client’s product sells itself,” says a Diamond AdvanEdge associate. “We have the good fortune of being the face of the product, and it has brought more than just a little good fortune to us on the ground level of Diamond AdvanEdge.”

As word continues to spread and the demand for Diamond AdvanEdge products grows, Diamante has once again called upon the public for assistance.

He explains, “We need more associates than ever before. We need local hands-on-deck individuals to continue to keep pace with the growing industry. Our management team is willing to provide all of the necessary training to entry-level associates to ensure that our clients remain happy and that our associates see rapid internal career growth opportunities. The opportunity is there right now for the taking. We are seeking leadership within our ranks to step up and take it.”

The apparent overnight success for the budding partnership flourished within the Diamond AdvanEdge portfolio is a result of perfect execution of marketing strategy mixed with the coastal centralization of the Diamond AdvanEdge location. Nestled in the Houston energy corridor, it’s a wonder why this partnership hadn’t been negotiated sooner, though Diamante seems rightfully content with the timing of it all.  Heading into the two most profitable quarters of the year, the expectation to far surpass the associate’s productivity level from last year is a no-brainer.

To discover all that Diamond AdvanEdge can offer, visit www.diamondadvanedge.com.

CONTACT: Diamond AdvanEdge
12012 Wickchester Lane, Suite 130
Houston, Texas 77079
832 775 8726
[email protected]
www.diamondadvanedge.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.