NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an Update Note on ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH). The update note includes information on the ProPhase’s business model, services, industry, financial results, valuation, and risks.

The update note is available here. Highlights from the note include:

FY 2023 Financial Results Update: For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, ProPhase Labs, Inc. continued investing in its high growth segments: ProPhase Labs has optimized its laboratory operations, shifting from primarily focusing on Covid-19 and clinical lab services to establishing itself as a premier Whole Genome Sequencing facility. Boasting an advanced genomics laboratory in New York, which allows for in-house processing rather than outsourcing internationally, the company is on a clear path to transform its current direct-to-consumer approach into an expansive business-to-business strategy. The growth potential for this segment is considerable. Simultaneously, the company has fast-tracked the enhancement of its Pharmaloz Manufacturing facility’s capacity. The surge in both global and domestic demand for lozenge production capabilities, coupled with a shrinking capacity both in the U.S. and abroad, has positioned the company as a sought-after partner for leading lozenge brands. The projected increase in capacity is expected to substantially boost revenue and profits in the future. This particular subsidiary may surpass the total market valuation of ProPhase Labs and has the potential for further expansion in subsequent quarters. In addition to these developments, the company is preparing to launch several promising initiatives in the latter half of 2024. Among these are the BE-Smart Esophageal Cancer test, an innovative diagnostic solution for a largely untapped market worth billions, and Equivir, a comprehensive antiviral that will be marketed as a dietary supplement. Considering the intrinsic value of these assets and their growth prospects, this presents an exceptionally appealing investment proposition. Net revenue saw a decrease of 63.1%, falling to $45.2 million from the previous year’s $122.6 million. This decline was primarily due to a substantial decrease in diagnostic services revenue, which dropped by $83.5 million, attributed to reduced COVID-19 testing volumes. Conversely, consumer products revenue increased by $6.1 million. Cost of revenues for the year was $29.0 million, down from $52.0 million in 2022, reflecting a decrease in costs associated with diagnostic services and an increase in costs for consumer products. General and administrative expenses slightly increased to $34.5 million, up from $34.4 million, mainly due to increases in personnel, marketing, and professional fees associated with strategic initiatives. Research and development costs rose to $1.4 million from $0.7 million, reflecting heightened activities at ProPhase BioPharma, including product research and field testing. The fiscal year ended with a net loss of $16.8 million, or $(0.98) per share, compared to net income of $18.5 million, or $1.17 per share, in 2022. Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $2.1 million, down from $9.1 million, with working capital decreasing to $26.7 million from $44.8 million. This reduction in cash positions was influenced by operational cash use, asset purchases, statutory tax payments on stock transactions, share repurchases, investments, and capital expenditures, offset by various financing activities. Other financial highlights include securing a low-interest rate mortgage for the Pharmaloz plant in Q4 2023. Post-year-end developments include over $3.6 million realized from the partial sale of an investment, over $2.5 million raised by securitizing receivables, and an increase in monthly accounts receivable collections, reflecting a strategic approach to strengthening the company’s financial position amidst challenging conditions.

