Diamond Equity Research to Host Spotlight Emerging Growth Invitational Virtual Investor Conference on October 4, 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Presenting Companies to Host 25 Minute Presentations Followed by Question-and-Answer Session; Conference Open to all Retail and Institutional Investors

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diamond Equity Research, a leading small-capitalization equity research and conference provider, will host its Spotlight Emerging Growth Invitational Investor Conference on October 4, 2022.

The conference, which is open to all retail and institutional investors, will consist of a series of twenty-five-minute presentations by public company management teams – followed by an analyst-moderated question-and-answer session.

“The Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational offers a unique opportunity for investors to evaluate under the radar public companies and ask relevant questions directly to management in a streamlined, convenient format – focusing on a select group of businesses as compared to larger ‘factory’ conferences,” said Hunter Diamond, CFA, CEO of Diamond Equity Research. “Our conferences are open to all investors, allowing investors to obtain meaningful access to management teams and to stay apprised on key updates around their current and prospective investments.”

“I would encourage all investors to register in advance on our conference website here, or at the company-specific links provided below. I look forward to a day of productive presentations and discussions with under-the-radar management teams from various industries,” concluded Diamond.

Virtual Agenda – Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 (EST)

8:30-9:00 Genius Group Limited (NYSE: GNS)
9:00-9:45 VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) – Keynote Presenter
10:20-10:50 Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG)
11:00-11:30 MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: MAIA)
11:40-12:10 LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ :LVO)
12:20-12:50 Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC)

Contact
Diamond Equity Research is a leading provider of in-depth research and analysis on global small capitalization equities, including company-sponsored research to leading investment platforms, the Diamond Equity Research website and more. Diamond Equity’s quarterly investor conferences enable meaningful interaction between the firm’s investor base and leading small-cap issuers. For additional questions, contact the Diamond Equity Research conference team
conferences@diamondequityresearch.com

Disclosures: Statements in these presentations may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward looking statements”. Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made and involve many risks and uncertainties such as competitive factors, technological development, market demand and a particular company’s ability to obtain new contracts and accurately estimate net revenues due to variability in size, scope and duration of projects, and internal issues, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. The purpose of this conference and recording of event is to extend visibility for these companies and is in no way a recommendation to buy, sell or hold the respective securities. The accuracy or completeness of any material provided is not guaranteed and unless otherwise indicated, is provided by the companies themselves without Diamond Equity Research’s oversight and/or endorsement. Diamond Equity Research and/or the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth and Income Fund LP may have positions in various presenting companies and may change or update its position without notice and without regard to any presented material by company. Conference participants are reminded to do their own due diligence when researching any companies attending the investment conference or prior to making any investment decisions. Investing in micro capitalization and small capitalization securities is highly speculative with many risks, including a complete loss of one’s principal. Various companies in this press release have paid to present at our emerging growth conference and/or for research services. Specific 17(b) payment disclosures can be found on https://www.diamondequityresearch.com/disclosures/.

