Diamond Sponsor Onapsis to Speak on Multiple Topics at SAPPHIRE NOW® and Showcase Best Practices for Securing SAP S/4HANA and Cloud Projects

Leaders in business-critical application security to discuss key trends affecting SAP customers and enable attendees with best practices

BOSTON, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onapsis, the global experts in ERP and business-critical application cybersecurity and compliance, and SAP partner, today announced that it will participate at SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference June 5-7, in Orlando, Florida in booth #933. While at SAPPHIRE NOW, Onapsis will host a live presentation and hold several additional daily presentations at its booth. These talks will cover a range of topics including securely migrating to the cloud, securing SAP S/4HANA implementations, SAP GDPR compliance and more.

“SAP customers have several key items that they are affected by this year. Organizations are preparing complex cloud migrations and digital transformation strategies, migrating numerous systems to S/4HANA and dealing with the complicated GDPR compliance mandate. This year at SAPPHIRE, Onapsis aims to present key research, trends and top tips that affect the day-to-day goals of these organizations. Our sessions will give attendees key takeaways and show them how they can build a fully comprehensive and compliant cybersecurity program for SAP,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO and Co-founder, Onapsis.

SAPPHIRE NOW and the ASUG Annual Conference is the world’s premier business technology event and largest SAP customer-run conference, offering attendees the opportunity to learn and network with customers, SAP executives, partners and experts across the entire SAP ecosystem.

Onapsis will present the following live session:

Title: Protecting Critical SAP Applications During Cloud Migrations

Date: Thursday, June 7th | 2:30 – 3:00 PM

Location: Services & Support SE201 Theatre

Abstract: For many organizations, digital transformation or cloud migrations are a detailed outline of business and operational plans to integrate, prioritize and fully utilize the latest digital technologies available. While these plans have significant cost and productivity benefits to an organization, security is often a second priority, or not in the scope. Beyond that, many organizations have not yet identified a plan for how they will migrate their SAP applications in a secure way, putting their crown jewels at risk.

Join Microsoft Principal SAP Privacy Lead, Shalini Gupta and Onapsis Director of Customer Success, Shane MacDonald for an interactive session to learn how to ensure the critical SAP applications that run your business can be protected while your organization is planning for the future. Learn how to make security an enabler instead of a roadblock in complex cloud migration projects and walk away with key action items that you can implement immediately to ensure the security and compliance of your SAP landscape.

Onapsis will present the following sessions at booth #933 – see the full schedule on the Onapsis website.

Status of SAP Security in the Cloud

S/4 HANA Transformation Strategy

Achieve GDPR Compliance in SAP

Preventing Configuration Drift with the Onapsis Security Platform

About Onapsis

Onapsis cybersecurity solutions automate the monitoring and protection of your SAP and Oracle ERP and business-critical applications, keeping them compliant and safe from insider and outsider threats. As the proven market leader, global enterprises trust Onapsis to protect the essential information and processes that run their businesses.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Onapsis serves over 200 customers including many of the Global 2000. Onapsis’s solutions are also the de-facto standard for leading consulting and audit firms such as Deloitte, IBM, Infosys and PwC.

Onapsis solutions include the Onapsis Security Platform™, which is the most widely-used SAP-certified cybersecurity solution on the market. Unlike generic security products, Onapsis’s context-aware solutions deliver both preventative vulnerability and compliance controls, as well as real-time detection and incident response capabilities to reduce risks affecting critical business processes and data. Through open interfaces, the platform can be integrated with leading SIEM, GRC and network security products, seamlessly incorporating enterprise applications into existing vulnerability, risk and incident response management programs.

These solutions are powered by the Onapsis Research Labs, who continuously provide leading intelligence on security threats affecting SAP and Oracle enterprise applications. Experts at the Onapsis Research Labs were the first to lecture on SAP cyberattacks and have uncovered and helped fix hundreds of security vulnerabilities to-date affecting SAP Business Suite, SAP HANA, SAP Cloud and SAP Mobile applications, as well as Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite platforms. This patented technology is well known, industry wide, and has gained Onapsis recognition on the Deloitte Technology Fast-500, as a Red Herring North America Top 100 company and a SINET 16 Innovator.

For more information, please visit www.onapsis.com, or connect with us on Twitter, Google+, or LinkedIn.

Onapsis and Onapsis Research Labs are registered trademarks of Onapsis, Inc. All other company or product names may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Leslie Kesselring

Kesselring Communications for Onapsis

[email protected]

(503) 358-1012