Diamondback AC, Heating & Refrigeration Installing Product To Kill COVID-19

Diamondback AC, Heating & Refrigeration releases important information about its latest product offering, the Reme Halo In-Duct Air Purification System. Further information can be found at https://diamondbackacr.com.

Diamondback AC, Heating & Refrigeration of La Vernia, TX announces a timely addition to their product offerings, a Whole House Air Purification System that works through the duct of HVAC Systems. They want to make sure the information about the Reme Halo In-Duct Air Purifier reach consumers who can benefit from healthier indoor air quality.

The idea for offering Reme Halo In-Duct Air Purification Systems came about after the owners of Diamondback AC & Heating, Chris Hill and Joseph Stanush, discovered the Reme Halo’s ability to clear pollen and allergens out of homes. They know many people in the community suffer from allergies and liked the idea that installing Whole House Air Purification could provide a healthier home for their customers.

When the Reme Halo was certified to kill the COVID-19 virus, that just catapulted the desire to get the product installed for every homeowner. In October of 2020 RGF® Environmental Group, Inc., a leading environmental design and manufacturing company, released the results of a third-party study that reveal REME HALO® efficacy of 99.9% against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, commonly known as the coronavirus 2019 or COVID-19.

The installation of the Reme Halo is a fairly quick process. The air purification device is installed into the return air duct of the Central AC & Heating system. The installation only requires 1 Technician working on it and very few hours, so it doesn’t become an inconvenience to homeowners.

Diamondback AC, Heating & Refrigeration are truly making a difference in their customers lives. Clients are providing raving reviews of what a difference the Reme Halo is making in their family’s lives. From pet owners to elderly to asthma sufferers and those with extreme allergies, the benefits are proving to be numerous. One homeowner quoted, “Everything outside was covered with green dust and inside, no matter how much we vacuumed, the pet dander and hair floated in the air with 6 animals running around. It seemed like my husband and I were sneezing all day long. Within a few days after Diamondback AC & Heating installed the Reme Halo we noticed less pet hair flying in the air making it much easier to vacuum it all. We can now go days and weeks without 1 sneeze. Truly amazing! Now knowing that the Reme also kills COVID-19 virus, I feel like it has played a part in keeping our home and us healthy throughout the pandemic. Worth every penny for us.”

Diamondback AC, Heating & Refrigeration got it’s start when founders, Chris Hill and Joseph Stanush, noticed a growing need for a locally owned HVAC Company that cared about the community and its residents. Now with the Reme Halo they can provide healthier indoor air quality for an additional benefit. With over 30 years combined prior experience in the Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration world, Chris Hill and Joseph Stanush, decided to go ahead and start Diamondback AC & Heating in 2017. With their dedication to the families throughout La Vernia TX and as far as San Antonio, Chris and Joseph are proud to have a company with a reputation for quality and integrity as demonstrated by over 230 5-Star Reviews.

Chris Hill is quoted saying: “We like to do things to benefit our customers and our community. We do our best to stay on top of the latest technology available to provide our customers with comfortable indoor environments, in their home and in businesses they may frequent. We look for new ways to serve the community and the Reme Halo In-Duct Air Purification is one more way we can make a difference.”

