Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Diamondback Energy, Inc. Completes Acquisition of QEP Resources, Inc.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Completes Acquisition of QEP Resources, Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

MIDLAND, Texas, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) (“QEP”) in an all-stock merger following approval of the merger and related proposals by the QEP stockholders at their special meeting held on March 16, 2021.

QEP reported the results of its stockholder vote at the special meeting on its Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2021.

As previously announced, in the merger, QEP stockholders will receive 0.05 of a share of Diamondback common stock for each share of QEP common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger, with cash to be received in lieu of any fractional shares. As a result of the merger, QEP common stock will no longer be listed for trading on NYSE and its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 will be suspended.

“We are excited to announce that we have completed our acquisition of QEP. This deal, along with our recently completed acquisition of certain assets from Guidon Operating LLC (the “Guidon acquisition”) bolsters our depth of Tier 1 Midland Basin inventory and positions us to allocate a majority of our capital to the high-returning Midland Basin for the foreseeable future. We look forward to updating the market on our progress on synergy capture and laying out the pro forma operating plan for 2021 as soon as practicable,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than historical facts, that address activities that Diamondback assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, including the current adverse industry and macroeconomic conditions, commodity price volatility, production levels, the impact of the recent presidential and congressional elections on energy and environmental policies and regulations, any other potential regulatory actions (including those that may impose production limits in the Permian Basin), the impact and duration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, acquisitions and sales of assets (including the recently completed Guidon acquisition and the merger discussed in this news release and anticipated synergies), future dividends, production, drilling and capital expenditure plans, severe weather conditions (including the impact of the recent severe winter storms on production volumes), impact of impairment charges and effects of hedging arrangements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Diamondback. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in Diamondback’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. Diamondback undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.