Diana Containerships Inc. Announces The Filing of Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

ATHENS, Greece, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of containerships, today announced that on March 16, 2018 it filed its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report is available for download on the Company’s website, www.dcontainerships.com. Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete Annual Report, which includes the Company’s complete 2017 audited financial statements, free of charge upon request.

About the Company

Diana Containerships Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with leading liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes.

