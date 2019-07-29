DiaResQ Rescues Children from Diarrhea

Nutrition-Based Solutions for Diarrhea DiaResQ is safe for children as young as 1-year-old and is a solution-oriented option for parents who, on average, will deal with diarrhea complications up to 15 times with a healthy child by the time he or she turns 5 years old.

BOULDER, Colo., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to The World Health Organization, pediatric diarrhea is completely preventable but still takes the lives of more children under the age of 5 than AIDS, malaria and measles combined. Through its Equity of Access Initiative , PanTheryx has donated more than 200,000 doses of its innovative diarrhea relief product, DiaResQ, to some of the most rural and low-income populations around the world who have little or no access to clean water or sanitation systems and supplies. These conditions create a chronic cycle of illness that can be deadly to young children who are suffering from diarrhea. Globally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that diarrhea is the second leading cause of death for children under the age of 5. Domestically, approximately 20 million to 35 million episodes of pediatric diarrhea occur in the United States that result in 2 million to 3.5 million doctor visits each year.

Unlike many other diarrhea relief products, DiaResQ is safe for children as young as 1-year-old. It is not a drug or antibiotic, but a Food for Special Dietary Use that contains naturally derived ingredients, bovine colostrum and egg solids, providing a high-quality source of important nutrients and immune factors that work with the body to help rapidly restore normal intestinal function and relieve diarrhea. Recognized in the Reimagining Global Health Innovation Countdown 2030 report as one of the top 30 leading healthcare innovations to transform global health by 2030, DiaResQ is a solution-oriented option for parents who, on average, will deal with diarrhea complications up to 15 times with a healthy child by the time he or she turns 5 years old.

“Until DiaResQ, parents didn’t have a nurturing option like this for their children experiencing diarrhea,” said Dr. Alan Greene , author and chief pediatric adviser for DiaResQ. “What I like about DiaResQ is that it’s not a drug or antibiotic; it’s made from safe, naturally derived ingredients that help to address the underlying issue of diarrhea, not just the symptoms.”

Although originally designed to address the global health crisis of pediatric diarrhea, DiaResQ has been driving incremental growth in the U.S. pediatric product category. Clinical trials have shown DiaResQ resolves most cases of diarrhea in children on the first day of use. DiaResQ is free of gluten, soy and dyes. It is safe for children ages 1 and older.

“Nutrition-based solutions for diarrhea give parents a safe and effective way to address one of the most challenging health concerns for young children,” said Greene. “When a child has diarrhea they lose a lot of water and electrolytes. It’s important for them to stay well-hydrated and to keep them safe.”

Greene says you can mitigate your child’s risk of diarrhea with regular hand washing and proper food hygiene preparation. In addition to taking DiaResQ, studies have shown hydrating with natural coconut water can replenish electrolytes and help support rehydration. Probiotics designed for children can also help maintain an optimal balance of healthy bacteria in the gut. Greene says if the diarrhea is severe or there is no improvement in diarrhea symptoms within 24 hours, parents should consult a doctor. DiaResQ retails for $7.99 (3 ct), $5.99 (5 ct), $14.99 (6 ct) and is available in multiple in-store and online retailers including CVS, Walgreens, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Wegmans, Winn-Dixie, Lucky Vitamin, Amazon and more . Pharmacy benefits can be used when purchasing DiaResQ with a prescription and it is also eligible for Flexible Spending Accounts and Health Spending Accounts with a prescription. For more information visit: www.diaresq.com .

About PanTheryx:

PanTheryx is a biotechnology company committed to realizing the potential of novel interventions to address a wide range of serious GI microbiome related health conditions. They commercialize first-in-class therapeutics, with products developed from its patented technology platform spanning the range of nutritional interventions to biologics. The company is also the premier supplier of bovine colostrum, which has extensive applications in health and wellness, including GI health. Founded in 2007, PanTheryx is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado and has production facilities in Phoenix, Arizona and Ripon, California. For more information, please visit www.PanTheryx.com.

