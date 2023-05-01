Dicalcium Phosphate Market Analysis by Production Method (Phosphoric Acid, Hydrochloric Acid), By End Use (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Others), By Region – Global Insights 2023 to 2033

Rockville, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calcium oxide and phosphoric acid react to generate dicalcium phosphate (DCP), a dibasic calcium phosphate. As assessed by Fact.MR, the global dicalcium phosphate market is valued at US$ US$ 950 million in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at 2.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

It is a variety of dibasic calcium phosphate, which is typically discovered in foods such as cereal, pasta, enhanced flour, chicken feed, and some dog treats. It is typically found in the dehydrated form, but it can also be heated to change it to the anhydrous form. It can be used in a wide range of contexts.

A few of the obvious factors have a significant impact on the growth of the dicalcium phosphate market. Due to rapid urbanization, rising per capita income, and persistent drug area development, the market is growing. Additionally, the growing use of pharmaceuticals has increased the production of dicalcium phosphate.

Steady compost business expansion combined with the rising popularity of small- to medium-sized goat poultry companies is expected to support market growth. Moreover, rising interest in high-quality crop generation paired with growing horticultural interest is anticipated to boost market growth.

The Brazilian phosphate plant Serra do Salitre was successfully acquired by EuroChem Group in February 2022. This acquisition accelerated phosphate development and could improve phosphate sales for animal feed over the coming years.

On the flip side, the high costs associated with raw materials as well as the rising demand for optional manure are likely to restrain market growth to some extent.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global dicalcium phosphate market is valued at US$ 950 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for dicalcium phosphate is projected to increase at a CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global market is expected to reach US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2033.

Asia Pacific accounts for 55% share of the global dicalcium phosphate market in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

The primary aspect fueling market expansion is the rising need for feed supplements owing to the heightened consciousness about animal welfare in developed countries, says a Fact.MR analyst.



Market Competition

For the purpose of maintaining their hold on a sizable market share and expanding their presence regionally, businesses have been engaging in mergers and partnerships. Over the next few years, increasing investments from public and private entities are expected to guarantee the expansion of the market.

To stay well-informed of shifting consumer demands over the coming years, feed phosphate producers are looking for significant product developments in the dicalcium phosphate market.

Leading businesses are concentrating on buying feed processing facilities and small factories to increase their revenue share in domestic and international markets. The manufacturing capacities of the companies’ current plants are also being increased.

In July 2021, Mansukh Mandaviya, the minister of chemicals and fertilizers, announced that India will be taking a step toward becoming Aatma Nirbhar in fertilizer production by exploring local phosphate rock reserves.

Key Segments of Dicalcium Phosphate Industry Research

By Production Method: Phosphoric Acid Hydrochloric Acid

By End Use: Food & Beverages Animal Feed Pharmaceuticals Agriculture Others



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dicalcium phosphate market, presenting historical demand data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on production method (phosphoric acid, hydrochloric acid) and end use (food & beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, others), across five major regions of the world.

Key Questions Covered in the Dicalcium Phosphate Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Dicalcium Phosphate sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Dicalcium Phosphate demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Dicalcium Phosphate Market during the forecast period?

