Saddled with negative approval ratings and trailing former President Trump in the latest polling average of their general election rematch, President Biden went for the jugular in prime time Thursday evening as he delivered the State of the Union address with eight months to go until the November showdown.
Biden early and often took aim at Trump, whom he only referred to as “his predecessor,” and also fired numerous salvos at Republican lawmakers sitting directly in front o
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)