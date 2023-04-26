Kara Gundel Kara Gundel

Washington, D.C., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Diesel Technology Forum (DTF) welcomes Kara Gundel as the Senior Director of Public Policy. The not-for-profit organization represents global leaders in advanced engines, equipment and fuels with a diverse education, research, communications, and outreach portfolio. Gundel will lead DTF’s issues management efforts on federal and state policies, as well as direct outreach and engagement with policymakers and non-governmental organizations.

“Kara brings a wealth of experience with her after building a successful government affairs and lobbying practice in Pennsylvania. I’m confident she will help us expand and enhance our policy efforts at the federal and state levels on the myriad of issues impacting diesel, and other internal combustion engines, as well as the fuels they use. We’re pleased to welcome her to the team,” says Executive Director Allen Schaeffer.

Gundel has represented both the agricultural and manufacturing industries, served as the Director of Governmental Affairs of the Pennsylvania Retailers Association, and was a Legislative Director in the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. She began her career as a legislative research analyst in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Gundel holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from The Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Science in Environmental Law degree from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

“We have a wealth of positive information to share with policymakers and consumers alike regarding advancements in diesel technology proven to lower or virtually eliminate emissions. I look forward to being a part of this great team which values environmental stewardship as much as the tried-and-true forms of transportation and equipment we rely upon every day,” says Gundel.

About the Diesel Technology Forum

The Diesel Technology Forum is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the current and future role of diesel engines, equipment, and fuels. Forum members are leaders in advanced diesel technology, emissions controls, as well as petroleum-based and renewable biofuels. For more information visit http://www.dieselforum.org.

