Diet Demand Finds Flaws in the Military Diet – Says There Are ‘Much Better Options’ for Weight Loss

Jan. 23, 2020

Greenwood, MS, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The popular Military Diet has been around for a few years now and doesn’t appear to have any chances of slowing down despite having no connection to the actual military.  The high protein, low-calorie diet is used to help people lose weight within a few weeks under a restricted meal plan three days per week. Dieters will eat three low-calorie meals per day to ‘ramp up metabolism,’ while the other four days are free to consume a little bit more. Meals include hard boiled eggs, toast, some fruit, crackers, coffee or tea, and yes ice cream. Despite its claims of 10 lbs. per week of weight loss, there have been very few studies conducted on the military diet to show its efficacy. Dr. Tom Burns of the nationally recognized Diet Demand says that “This style of dieting never gets past the glycogen use phase and into the extended fast loss phase. Meaning, people may see a drop in weight on the scale, but fat loss will most likely be minimal and unsustainable.” This is due to the use of glycogen stores which will shed more water than fat. People might enjoy the benefits initially, but water weight regain is likely as soon as they start eating normally again. Given the calories in vs calories out model, cutting calories three times a week can potentially generate some weight loss, but again the diet itself simply is not sustainable in for any long-term period.

Furthermore, the Military Diet does not emphasize healthy whole foods that support long-term weight loss and maintenance. Instead, Diet Demand recommends a well-balanced diet of vegetables, proteins and healthy fats for both initial and long-term fat loss. For anyone looking for quick and encouraging weight loss results that are sustainable and also encourage improved health markers, Dr. Burns recommends ‘a much better option’ Diet Demand’s Jumpstart Diet. This combination of doctor-supervised diet planning and potent prescription aids to control appetite and discourage bad eating habits, is currently helping patients quickly lose up to 20 pounds per month.

Ready for your FREE Diet Demand consultation to assess your need for safe and quick diet results by visiting https: http://www.dietdemand.com/  to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop.  Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.  

