Diet Demand Helps Dieters Maximize Intermittent Fasting Benefits

Jackson, MS, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intermittent fasting is becoming almost as popular as other mainstream diet options such as keto and Mediterranean. Unlike those, intermittent fasting does not require food restrictions nor adherence to certain types of foods and yet, with consistency ‘IF’ can produce many of the same health and weight loss benefits as those diets over time. For a long time, fasting went against mainstream dieting protocol because of its not-so-fair comparison to starvation diets. For many years, medical experts have frowned upon any diet that severely cuts calories via skipping meals. It was largely understood that by skipping meals the body would go into starvation mode, thus prompting the body to hold onto fat rather than burn it off. This method was linked to fatigue, nutritional deficiencies, a reduction in muscle mass and a reduced metabolism.

Recently however, there has been a shift in understanding regarding eating restrictions. Fasting has been associated with spiritual practices since ancient times and it brought with it a multitude of benefits, including an increased level of discipline. Now, this form of ‘metabolic switching’ may allow the body to burn off its fat storage faster than it would if a person is eating 3-6 times per day. Perhaps this is why IF has also been linked to:

Decreased blood pressure

Lowered cholesterol levels

Decreased levels of inflammation

Stabilized blood sugar levels

Improvements in brain health

IF can be achieved through several models, the most common two being:

An eating window – Fasting takes place approximately 16+ hours per day, while an eating window is allowed within 8 hours or less. But while there are no food restrictions, the recommendation is not to overeat during the eating window. Sticking with fiber rich, healthy options will keep you feeling full and satiated during your fasting period. This can be done daily or every other day.

Alternating days – The other common method is to either fast a full 24 hours every other day, or stick to one meal only (every other day). Most experts would recommend working up to this, as fasting for beginners can be difficult.

