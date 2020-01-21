Diet Demand Helps Dieters Prepare for Things They May Not Expect on the Keto Diet

Indianapolis, IN, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The keto diet is an efficient option for quick weight loss when done correctly. Over the past few decades it has become a go-to way of losing extra pounds as well as ridding the body of excess inflammation. Studies show that obese patients who follow a keto diet under doctor supervision tend to show very fast and promising results. According to this study by the National Institute of Health, obese patients can use longer term ketogenic diets to reduce body weight, reduce bad cholesterol, regulate blood glucose and elevate good cholesterol levels. Granted, most obese patients performing keto diets are under a doctor’s care so that side effects (also know as the keto flu) can be mitigated as not to interfere with progress.

For the rest of us going at it on our own however, the keto flu can be an unexpected obstacle to our keto plans this winter. When you drastically lower your carb intake, you reset the body’s energy fuel source so that it is deriving most of its energy from stored body fat rather than consumed carbs and sugars. As this switch is taking place (ketosis), keto dieters can begin experiencing flu-like symptoms that can send them off track. Some of these symptoms include:

Mild to severe fatigue

Weakness

Chills

Body aches

Nausea

Foggy brain

Headaches

Insomnia

Low energy

Constipation

Although these symptoms might be a good sign (revealing that you have gone into ketosis), they obviously may not feel too great. In fact, these symptoms can make dieters return to their former ways of eating, possibly giving into cravings for relief. Diet Demand, the nation’s leading provider in virtual, telemedicine weight loss coaching advises dieters to prepare for potential keto flu symptoms ahead of time by:

Getting plenty of electrolytes. During ketosis, the body might lose excess water so you’ll want to ensure you’re getting enough magnesium, potassium, calcium and sodium in the meantime. This will help you fight off fatigue, weakness and low energy. Get plenty of quality protein. Quality protein should help you keep your energy levels up, retain muscle mass, and keep you fuller throughout the day. Incorporating protein with healthy fats such as salmon or mackerel can help relieve brain fog and make it easier for the body to use fat for fuel rather than carbs. Eat fiber rich vegetables. Even though you might be skipping out on simple, refined carbs like breads and pastas, you’ll still want to incorporate complex carbs such as vegetables into your diet. Not only will they keep you on track nutritionally, they will keep you full and regular which will help with the ketogenic metabolic process. Get the help of a certified weight loss doctor or coach. It may sound like a nuisance to enlist professional help with your keto program but the truth is, you’ll have a much greater chance of success. With today’s technology, this doesn’t have to take time out of your busy schedule. Diet Demand has virtual weight loss coaches and certified doctor’s available 24/7 to help patients navigate the diet safely and hit weight loss targets.

