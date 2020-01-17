Diet Demand: Is the Alkaline Diet Truly Effective for Weight Loss? Medical Director Weighs In

Charleston, WV, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The alkaline diet has caught the attention of many dieters and consumers over the past 5-10 years. The concept behind alkalizing the body is based on the theory that consuming acid-forming foods results in a PH imbalance that diminishes one’s health. PH measures the body’s level of acids and alkalis, when PH is balanced, the body doesn’t need to focus on ridding the body of excess acid. Alkaline diets aren’t as strongly affiliated with weight loss as many other popular options (though it does claim to offer some weight loss), however alkaline dieters will attempt to improve various health conditions such as osteoporosis, the prevention of several cancers, kidney disease, regulating hormones, reducing mucus in the body, pain relief and more.

Alkaline diets for many begin with finding an alkaline water to shift the body into a more alkaline state. Various foods are classified as being more acidic, for example nuts and legumes are thought of as alkaline forming whereas red meat, grains and dairy are acidifying.

Alkaline foods (short list):

Avocados

Bananas

Nuts

Leafy green vegetables

Green peppers

Sweet potatoes

Lentils

Acidic foods (short list):

Meat (especially red)

Dairy

Eggs

Whole grains

Fish & seafood

Alcohol

Diet Demand, a medical weight loss company who’s scientifically created diets have helped thousands of clients lose weight doesn’t believe or stand by the concept of choosing food to manipulate blood pH because there isn’t enough evidence to support that there is any actual change in the body. Dr. Tom Burns – Medical Director at Diet Demand says that, “One of the greatest problems with this concept is that it isn’t very scientifically sound. The body maintains an extremely narrow pH window between 7.35 and 7.45. This means that even if you consume highly alkaline foods, your body will always regulate blood pH in this narrow window or there would possibly be fatal consequences.” Not only is most excess acid excreted in urine, but if you’ve consumed a high amount of acidic food your body naturally offsets this by buffering blood pH so your actual levels never change. Dr. Burns acknowledges that people can feel healthier when they start these types of diets for several reasons. “For example, they may have eliminated dairy and discovered a lactose intolerance issue.” Nevertheless, Diet Demand’s medical weight loss staff recommends a diet rich in a variety of macro (protein, carbs, fat) and micro-nutrients which will provide the body all it needs to be able to correctly buffer blood and optimize normal physiologic function.

