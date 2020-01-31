Diet Demand Warns About Potential Nutritional Deficiencies in Gluten-Free Diets

Burlington, VT, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new report by Harvard Medical School states that gluten-free dieting can easily result in a lack of proper nutrition, particularly for those without celiac disease. Gluten is a protein which is found in certain grains such as, wheat, rye and barley. It has been used in a variety of pastas, breads, cereals and other processed foods to ensure that they maintain their form. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, gluten acts as a trigger for those who are prone to having the gastrointestinal disorder, celiac disease, though it is primarily hereditary. Celiac disease may lead to a host of other inflammatory, gluten-related conditions which may stem from gluten sensitivity or wheat allergies. Researchers are concerned that consumers who are eager to drop gluten from their diets may be lacking the essential B Vitamins, folate and fiber that comes from consuming fortified breads, cereals and pastas.

Many dieters who haven’t been diagnosed with celiac disease adhere to gluten-free diets based on the perception that weight loss and reduced inflammation are automatic benefits of the diet. After all, many individuals do report improved weight loss when they avoid gluten, but it is not always clear if this is because the inflammatory reaction has decreased (and chronic inflammation has been connected to obesity), but it may also be that carbs have decreased and been replaced by protein and fat, which is often favorable due to its positive impact on blood sugar. This truth is that there are no published reports showing that a gluten-free diet produces weight loss in persons without celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. Diet Demand Medical Weight Loss has researched the effects of gluten-free dieting and advises that, ‘Rather than eliminating gluten-containing foods and their nutritional benefits from the diet altogether, individuals who don’t have diagnosed celiac disease but have had challenges weight loss or obesity try a 4-week trial of dieting without gluten to see if there is an improvement in energy, mental clarity, bloating, gas, indigestion rather than eliminating gluten permanently. This can be very revealing and helps individuals to decide whether a gluten-free diet is right for them.

Diet Demand wants to help individuals avoid the potential pitfalls of adopting a gluten-free diet in persons without diagnosed gluten-related disorders “Ultimately, the weight loss equation can’t stray too far from energy in and energy out, so eating gluten free doesn’t automatically mean any difference in calories unless there is an effort to restrict them. So, fitting your macros to the diet target is more important for most people than whether a fraction of their carbohydrates comes from gluten containing grains, versus vegetable starch or fruit (neither of which have gluten),” says Diet Demand’s medical director. Medical weight loss plans are now offering all patients a team of doctors, coaches and weight loss experts to assess their current weight loss challenges and health history to determine whether a gluten-free diet is necessary. Diet Demand’s use of powerful fat burning supplements and nutrient-rich meals can be added to the gluten-free diet for nutritional balance as well as guaranteed weight loss success.

Get your FREE Diet Demand consultation to assess your need for safe and quick diet results by visiting https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

