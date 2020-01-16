Diet Demand’s Customized Diet Plans Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels for Patients at Risk for Diabetes

Little Rock, AR, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Whether you’ve been diagnosed with type-2 diabetes, prediabetes, or you’re interested in prevention, diabetic diets revolve around reducing blood glucose levels, improving insulin sensitivity and ultimately producing weight loss. This style of dieting leans heavily on awareness around of the glycemic index or slow digesting, complex carbs which is limited sometimes to near ketogenic numbers down to 20-50 grams per day to enter ketosis (which provides some benefit to diabetics to quickly improve blood markers). Diet Demand, who offers customized, health-specific weight management diets may monitor glucose levels along with A1C and long-term diabetic markers to gauge health improvements from lower carb ketogenic dieting, along with higher but slower carb options.

Diabetic eating includes:

A very low sugar intake – This includes corn syrups found in many processed foods and drinks. Limiting sugar intake is essential to controlling insulin levels.

A low carb intake – Since simple carbohydrates (white bread, white pasta, white rice, crackers) convert to sugar when digested, these foods can cause blood sugar spikes. Switching over to complex carbohydrates such as those found in vegetables can help you feel full as well as keep blood sugar controlled.

Fiber rich foods – Fiber rich foods improve digestion and help control glucose levels.

Portion control – Keeping an eye on your portions will also help reduce blood sugar spikes

Reducing alcohol intake – Alcohol is full of empty carbs, calories and sugars.

Diet and weight control are the most critical elements in controlling or avoiding diabetes altogether. Too much glucose in the blood can cause damage to several organs, including the kidneys, eyes, nerves and the heart. That’s why it is imperative check your blood sugar levels often and switch to a diet that better manages those levels if you’re at risk for diabetes due to weight or family history. Given the prevalence of diabetes in the U.S., using a medical weight loss program can give you professional weight loss or diabetic management help. It’ll be important to ensure that weight loss and correct eating guidelines are safely established by a personal weight loss coach and certified weight loss doctor who can monitor your health and help regulate blood sugar levels. Diet Demand’s program offers virtual weight loss assistance and prescription aids sent directly to your home for ultimate convenience and privacy.

Contact Diet Demand for a FREE consultation by visiting https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand's physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient's age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

