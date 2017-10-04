Diet Doc: Managing Caloric Intake Should Be an Important Aspect of Keto Diet Planning

Oklahoma City, OK, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Though low-carb diets have been around over a century, the Atkins diet, South Beach Diet and several other versions have boosted its popularity over the past 20 years. Ketogenic or keto dieting is one of the most frequently searched diets on Google. It’s touted as one of the fastest ways to lose extra inches and continues to be used by many public figures for quick weight loss. The biggest misconception about the keto diet, or ketosis is that it somehow breaks the simpler rules of thermogenesis. Diet Doc’s medical team, led by Dr. Nishant Rao wants to remind dieters that when weight loss is the ultimate goal, “Calories still matter in a ketogenic state, so don’t assume that reducing calories isn’t important,” he says.

Other factors are also necessary to consider, especially when someone has had continual struggles with maintaining a healthy weight. “Hormones and metabolism (which Diet Doc tests for), but a high calorie keto diet will still interfere with one fundamental component of any attempt at fat loss – creating a caloric deficit,” emphasizes Dr. Rao. Getting ketosis right begins by first understanding how much protein is needed to maintain muscle mass based on age, height, weight, gender and activity level. Dr. Rao has noticed that when many embark on a keto diet, that this important part of balancing ketosis is missed since ketosis may not preserve muscle as well as was originally thought. To maximize weight loss, Diet Doc utilizes ketosis for its ability reduce blood sugar in combination with reasonable calorie intake and muscle preserving interventions to assist with weight management.

Interested in a more suitable keto diet plan? Call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

