Diet Doc Recommends That Patients Considering Weight Loss Surgery Try Safer Medical Weight Loss

Birmingham, AL, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For many facing long-term struggles with their weight, medical weight loss surgery has always been considered a fast-acting option, giving patients a chance to lose a greater amount of weight within a shorter timeframe. However, due to recent changes in the medical industry and the ongoing fight against COVID-19, many non-essential surgeries and other procedures have been halted or changed indefinitely because of the spread of the virus. For patients who qualify for weight loss surgery, losing weight fast can be critical in turning one’s health around to minimize the chances for co-occurring health conditions that may accompany weight gain such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and a host of other conditions.

The most common reason that Americans opt for weight loss surgery due to is constant difficulty to adhere to diet restrictions. This isn’t necessarily the fault of the dieter, as most diets offer little to no insight into the real cause of weight gain. Most diet plans outline a great way to lose weight but fail as far as long-term weight maintenance is concerned. Refusing to address the underlying cause of weight gain, whether it be emotional, habitual, or stress related, these diet plans do not acknowledge each dieter’s unique challenges and most often result in the dieter gaining more weight than they initially lost. That’s why Diet Doc suggests that anyone who is seriously considering weight loss surgery should first consider the safer and less invasive alternative option: medical weight loss.

In today’s climate, now may be the time to seek out medical weight loss programs, as they are among the safest and most effective out there since they get to the root causes of weight loss struggles without the risks of bariatric surgery. As time passes, many people who have opted for weight loss surgery end up regaining weight because they have not changed many of the eating habits that made weight loss necessary in the first place. With doctor-supervised programs like Diet Doc, fat loss occurs quickly, utilizing real lifestyle changes that work and powerful medications to break clients’ unhealthy eating habits for good.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDoc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing between 10-15 lbs. or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available seven days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

