Diet Doc Says Most Effective Weight Loss Diets Suit Your Personal Body Chemistry

Clarksburg, WV, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Losing weight depends on a range of factors that most popular diet plans don’t specifically address. Ketogenic, paleo, gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan diets can all be used to generate some degree of fat loss and/or health improvement. However, without being monitored by doctors, many nutritional deficiencies may occur, thus causing additional health problems that may slide underneath the radar and cause issues later. Eating gluten-free for instance, means that an individual could be eliminating essential fiber, b vitamins, and whole grains from the diet unnecessarily. Without a diagnosis of gluten sensitivity (celiac disease), an individual could be forsaking proper nutrient balance. Diet Doc says that without an assessment of an individual’s specific health and weight loss needs, many unsupervised fad diets can do more harm than good.

This is the reason that Diet Doc’s individualized diet plans have been wildly successful for more than 55,000 clients. Utilizing their team of certified physicians, weight loss coaches, and nutritionists ensures that clients can lose weight rapidly, safely, and without sacrificing nutritional needs. This attention to body composition and customized dieting minimizes the likelihood of weight rebounds and cyclical dieting as well. Diet Doc programs offer reasonable calorie restrictions (no less than 800 per day) in a balanced manner, with food education and personalized diet plans tailored for optimal, steady fat loss. Not to mention, the company offers convenient consultation services by phone or computer, so clients never have to leave the privacy and comfort of their own homes in order to get the best weight loss support and guidance in the nation. This is particularly beneficial in light of the current COVID-19 crisis as there are no in-person visits or weigh-ins. Diet Doc’s telemedicine weight loss program provides coaching and support seven days per week virtually for unparalleled safety and convenience.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDoc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing between 10-15 lbs. or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available seven days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

Diet Doc Contact Information:

Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(800) 581-5038

[email protected]

 

CONTACT: Tiffany King
Diet Doc
7027487526
[email protected]
