Diet Doc Telemedicine Program Addresses Emotional Eating As Common Root Cause of Weight Gain

Boise, ID, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — If losing weight were as simple as changing what we eat, we probably wouldn’t see the massive fad diet market we see today. The constant repackaging of diet strategies over time hasn’t put much of a dent in the growing overweight and obesity rates that plague the U.S. The reason for this, is that most of these dietary changes don’t address the most prevalent underlying issue, emotional or stress-based eating. In our daily lives, there are a number of overt and hidden stressors bombarding us; whether they be job related, financial, health related, relationship-based or otherwise. Considering that we’ve been in the midst of a pandemic over the past couple of months that has drastically changed our lifestyle, emotional eating can sneak up on us. Even when we don’t feel emotionally stressed out, symptoms of stress can come in under the radar. Coping with stress can lead to emotional eating/food addiction, and this can derail many dieters without them even realizing it.

Many symptoms of emotional eating can seem quite benign, while others are more harmful. Some of the most common symptoms are:

Insatiable cravings for unhealthy food

Consistent snacking in-between meals

Inability to stop eating or control what you’re eating

Eating for comfort when you aren’t hungry

Binge eating

Eating continuously throughout the day, with no planned mealtimes

Without help, emotional eating can lead to one or more of the following health conditions:

Obesity

Type 2 diabetes

High cholesterol

High blood pressure

Heart disease

Certain types of cancer

Gastrointestinal problems

Sleep apnea

Fortunately, Diet Doc has a great, telemedicine-based medical weight loss program focused on helping individuals overcome the root of weight gain, stress-based emotional eating. By tackling the true underlying cause, Diet Doc is helping clients lose weight faster and move towards long-term habit changing activities all over the phone. Diet Doc connects you with a certified weight loss doctor who can create and supervise a medical weight loss plan tailored just for you to combat emotional eating in many different ways, ranging from simple doctor supervision and evaluation to powerful prescription weight loss aids specifically designed to address the causes of emotional eating.

New Diet Doc patients who might be interested in getting to the bottom of their weight loss challenges once and for all can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

