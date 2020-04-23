Diet Doc’s ‘JumpStart Diet’ Produces Rapid Weight Loss and Regulated Hypertension Levels

Breaking News
Montgomery, AL, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the National Institute of Health, high blood pressure or hypertension is a major health problem in the U.S., that affects more than 50 million people. Although high blood pressure is highly common, steps taken to manage blood pressure levels are often insufficient. Researchers agree that while blood pressure can be lowered in hypertensive individuals, medications such as statins and atenolol are inconsistent with regards to their effectiveness, can be very expensive, and in some cases, they may induce unfortunate side effects which create additional health problems.

Experts note that the most effective blood pressure lowering method is through behavioral interventions such as changes in diet, exercise and weight loss. For overweight individuals, losing excess pounds is highly recommended in order to make significant progress. Physical activity is equally as important, “Exercise alone is associated with reductions of approximately 3.5 and 2.0mm Hg in systolic (SBP) and diastolic blood pressure (DBP), respectively,” reports NIH. Given that managing weight is so important in fighting hypertension, many people will attempt to adhere to fad diets. However, these diets typically do not offer much by way of nutrition, nor do they ultimately produce long-lasting weight loss that will help blood pressure levels stabilize over time. Adopting a medically supervised, low-sodium, low fat diet (see: JumpStart Diet) for fast weight loss that will set the stage for long-term weight maintenance is the best approach to keeping blood pressure under control.

If you’re suffering from high blood pressure (hypertension) and are looking for a way to safely and quickly lose weight, Diet Doc’s JumpStart diet will eliminate the frustrating waiting period to generate rapid results. The JumpStart diet is doctor-supervised and tailored to your unique health needs and personal goals. Patients on the JumpStart diet are currently losing up to 10-15 lbs. per month and are seeing fast improvements in blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Diet Doc’s team of certified nutritionists, doctors, nurses and motivational coaches are just a short phone call away. Our fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available six days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support all patients.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available seven days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

 

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

 

About the Company:

 

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

 

