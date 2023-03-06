According to Market.us, the dietary supplements market size is projected to surpass around USD 361.4 billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032, Owing to Increasing Health Awareness Among Individuals Worldwide.

Pune, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2022, the global dietary supplements Market size was US$ 164.6 Bn. A dietary supplement is a product developed to improve digestion and contains a dietary ingredient that adds additional nutritional value to the diet. This market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% between 2023 and 2032, tо rеасh UЅD 361.4 Bn bу 2032. Dietary supplements add nutrients to the diet, lowering the risk of health problems such as osteoporosis, arthritis, etc.

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, request a dietary supplements market sample report at https://market.us/report/dietary-supplements-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By type , the vitamin segment generated the largest revenue share in 2022.

, the vitamin segment generated the largest revenue share in 2022. By form , the tablet segment has dominated the market, and it is predicted to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

, the tablet segment has dominated the market, and it is predicted to have the over the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34.8%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Asia-Pacific will grow at a significant CAGR from 2023-2032.

Dietary supplements are products containing ‘dietary ingredients’ which enable ingestion. They are available in several forms, including tablets, capsules, powders, energy bars, and liquids, and are aimed at lowering the risk of chronic ailments.

Factors affecting the growth of the dietary supplements industry

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the dietary supplements industry. Some of these factors include:

Top Trends in Global Dietary Supplements Market

The report notes that there is a need for dietary supplements to enhance immune health and provide nutritional value. The dietary supplements market is becoming increasingly globalized, with a greater focus on cross-border collaboration and providing all essential nutritional values to consumers. This is being driven by the increasing number of gyms, sports clubs, and yoga centers.

Market Growth

The dietary supplement market is experiencing tremendous growth due to an increasing interest in bodybuilding and gyms among consumers. Furthermore, there has been a corresponding rise in spending on health, which has further fuelled demand for dietary supplements on the market. The expansion of sports complexes, health clubs and gyms, combined with rising consumer interest in a balanced diet, the rapid rise in obesity rates, and growing consumer health awareness are all driving the market’s expansion. Additionally, the rapid expansion of online channels and other retail outlets are offering tremendous growth prospects for the market. Companies are investing heavily in research and development activities as they search for ways to reach a diverse group of customers via new sales channels, further stimulating its expansion.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/dietary-supplements-market/#inquiry

Regional Analysis

The dietary supplements market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share owing to increasing preference for dietary supplements among consumers, especially about changing lifestyle patterns, rapid urbanization, and growing disposable income. Asia pacific region will grab a significant market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing population and high awareness regarding health.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Dietary supplement businesses are developing new products and portfolio expansion strategies through investments, mergers, and acquisitions. In addition, several key players are now focusing on marketing strategies, such as spreading awareness about natural ingredients and boosting the target products’ growth.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert, or To Download/Request a Sample, Click here.

Dietary Supplements Market: Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 164.6 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 368.7 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 8.4% North America Revenue Share 34.8% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The growing interest and consumer awareness in healthcare and rising living standards are factors driving the growth of the global dietary supplement market. With rapid urbanization, consumers are becoming aware of health issues, and increasing disposable income may also contribute to the development of the dietary supplement market. Additionally, the increasing use of properly labeled, safe, and organic ingredients in manufacturing dietary supplements is expected to spur demand for dietary supplements in the coming years.

Market Restraints

The high cost of premium supplements and the rising cost of dietary supplements in general is predicted to limit market expansion. Also, sometimes they can have side effects such as allergic reactions, nausea, skin reactions, loss of appetite, etc. These are significant challenges the dietary supplement market faces.

Market Opportunities

The introduction of natural dietary supplements in the market creates great opportunities for the dietary supplements market. In addition, with rapid urbanization, consumers are becoming aware of health issues, which may create lucrative opportunities in the dietary supplement market.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us – Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=23802

Report Segmentation of the Dietary Supplements Market

Type Insight

Based on type, the vitamin segment is dominant in the market with the largest market share. Vitamins demand is increasing due to working professionals and athletes needing high energy and weight management.

Form Insight

On the basis of form, the tablet segment was dominant in the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. The higher popularity of multivitamin tablets is because they have simple doses, longer shelf life, higher timeframe, and greater comfort is supposed to impact the tablet segment over the forecast period positively.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast Dietary Supplements Market data from 2016 to 2032 – download a sample report at https://market.us/report/dietary-supplements-market/request-sample/

Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Botanicals

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino acids

Probiotics

Other Types

Based on Form

Tablets

Capsules

Liquids

Powders

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Glanbia PLC Nutritionals

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Carlyle Group

Bayer AG

Amway Corp.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Nestlé S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

BASF SE

Danone S.A.

Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd.

XanGo, LLC

The Himalaya Drug Company

Abbott Laboratories

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the dietary supplements Market

In February 2022, India’s Amway launched delicious gummies and melt-in-the-mouth jelly strips as dietary supplements under the Nutrilite brand name.

In April 2021, Persona Nutrition launched a personalized vitamin program and Gummy vitamin packs for the whole family. This vitamin package is designed to help you achieve various health goals, including relaxation, immune function, improved focus, and support for everyday wellness.

Browse More Related Reports:

Probiotics Market : size is expected to be worth around USD 131.0 Billion by 2032 from USD 62.4 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

: size is expected to be worth around USD 131.0 Billion by 2032 from USD 62.4 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032 Potato Protein Market : is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.00% and will reach USD 868.67 Mn in 2032 from USD 472.5 Mn in 2022.

: is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.00% and will reach USD 868.67 Mn in 2032 from USD 472.5 Mn in 2022. Eye Health Supplements Market : was valued in 2021 at USD 2,200 million. It is expected CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.

: was valued in 2021 at USD 2,200 million. It is expected CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032. Pet Supplements Market: was worth USD 1,892 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2032.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/markets-us/

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/market.usreports/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Markets_us

Our Blog:

https://scoop.market.us/

https://media.market.us/

https://news.market.us/

https://medicalmarketreport.com/

https://chemicalmarketreports.com/

CONTACT: Global Business Development Teams – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us