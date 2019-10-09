DietDemand Advises Consumers Regarding Popular Weight Loss Prescription for Binge Eaters

Birmingham, AL, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Binge eating triggered by stress, anxiety, insomnia along with many other potential factors is a major contributor to excess weight gain and higher risks for associated health disorders such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. DietDemand cautions consumers that many doctors are prescribing Topiramate as an off-label treatment for to help curb instances of binge eating. Topiramate is one ingredient in the FDA approved weight loss drug Qsymia. Qsymia is a combination of Phentermine and Topiramate which is proven to help with weight loss. However, Topiramate taken by itself is not the same as Qsymia and is not a replacement for the prescription.

Topiramate has been studied extensively by itself to help with binge eating disorders. The American Psychiatric Association recognizes Topiramate as an off-label treatment for this condition and there is extensive research to support this. When used at a low dose of 20 mg, benefits to hunger control may be experienced and the formulation uses an immediate release topiramate taken at night which may reduce daytime side effects otherwise associated with the medication. Those with bleeding disorders, liver/kidney disease, mental health disorders, mental health medications/conditions should avoid using the prescription.

For anyone who is looking for a more permanent solution to binge or emotional eating, DietDemand’s comprehensive, doctor-supervised weight loss plan offer personalized diet coaching to identify weight loss obstacles and retrain clients in order to produce long-term weight loss. Their customized diet plans are nutritionally balanced to keep dieters feeling full throughout their day without feeling the need to binge eat or indulge in incessant snacking throughout the day.

Want a free, no obligation consultation with DietDemand? Call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Contact Information:

Providing care across the USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

[email protected]

CONTACT: Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 [email protected]