DietDemand Advises Dieters on Safe Practices When Using Weight Loss Diet Pills

Lafayette, LA, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the average individual’s weight continues to rise in the U.S., there are a flurry of weight loss pills on the market that typically claim to do one of the following: reduce appetite so that you can cut calories for quick weight loss, stimulate increased fat and calorie burning, or reduce the absorption of fat, making it easily and quickly digestible. However, DietDemand, the nation’s leading diet coach system wants consumers to be forewarned about the possible risks of taking these supplements without the advice of a doctor. DietDemand’s doctor-designed, individualized diet and prescription plans give clients access to certified weight loss doctors by phone 24/7 to ensure their clients safe and healthy weight loss progress. Yet, without a doctor, many dieters are experiencing side effects and health-related side effects such as, caffeine dependence, complications with existing medications, dizziness, dry mouth, and nausea. On the more serious end, some weight loss pills have been linked to heart complications or kidney issues.

If you need extra support in the form of weight loss pills, your best course of action is to consult with a certified weight loss professional who can assess your health status and evaluate you for any risk factors before prescribing a plan that works for you. DietDemand custom-designs your diet and prescription plan for a comprehensive approach to weight loss that addresses diet, health status, and eating habits to bring about long-lasting success. After all, weight loss pills are only designed for short-term success, DietDemand however promotes both quick initial weight loss and long-term wellness with coaches available to help on-demand (by phone) to help you stay on track.

Want a free, no obligation consultation with DietDemand? Call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

DietDemand is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

[email protected]

