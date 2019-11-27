DietDemand Experts Advise on Best Weight Control Practices Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Jackson, TN, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid weight loss company, DietDemand is helping their clients keep weight maintenance on track this season. Their 24/7 on-demand diet coaches are available to help with everything from meal planning to dining out so that dieters will not lose momentum and pack on extra pounds throughout the remainder of the year. The secret to their success is a winning formula of patient-customized diet planning and personalized focus rather than on cookie-cutter diet plans claiming to work for all. This way, DietDemand can get to the root of weight gain, whether it be emotional eating, carb cravings, sugar cravings, stress eating, lack of nutrition or any other underlying factor.

When it comes to Thanksgiving, it is customary to eat until one is full. However, for those who struggle with overeating and weight loss setbacks, DietDemand experts have a few tips to help you stay on track.

Drink plenty of water before your meal – This will help fill you up if you struggle with overeating.

Eat more turkey – Filling up on protein rather than stuffing, rolls, or cornbread will help keep you full without as many blood sugar spikes.

Intermittent fast – Try fasting before and after you eat your Thanksgiving meal. This can help you cut down on extra calories consumed by snacking.

Eat high fiber – This is another great way to fill yourself up while keeping the weight down. High fiber foods help control blood sugar and make us less likely to overeat. Eating a high concentration of vegetables on Thanksgiving will help out.

Of course, if you indulge on Thanksgiving, no one can blame you. The key will be to return to a solid diet plan within days following. Giving your leftovers away can be a good idea if it’s just too tempting. Additionally, DietDemand offers powerful appetite suppressants and carb blockers to get you back on track fast.

DietDemand's physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient's age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

[email protected]

