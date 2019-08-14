DietDemand Helps Clients Fight Age-Related Weight Loss Resistance

Charleston, WV, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Most dieters believe that it’s their habits and lifestyle that controls their ability to lose pounds. While this is largely true, age-related weight gain is a very real thing, as a complex set of factors not often talked about including hormones, medications, elevated stress levels, childbirth and genetics also greatly contribute to weight loss obstacles. With obesity levels climbing, DietDemand’s over 90 percent success rate comes from its comprehensive strategies that account for these issues. Without help, DietDemand’s staff says that most people will often struggle with yo-yo dieting and temporary successes.

DietDemand works by giving patients access to their own weight loss coach who designs a customized diet and prescription program for their needs. These programs improve nutrition to prevent cravings and hunger, while also helping to balance mood for those prone to stress-based eating habits. Medications to manage hormones are also available to lessen the effects of aging on weight loss and metabolism. DietDemand offers several medications which can interrupt cycles of bad eating behaviors and lead to long term behavioral enhancements. Cortisol in particular, is a common stress response hormone that can create stubborn abdominal fat.

New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Contact Information:

Providing care across the USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

[email protected]

