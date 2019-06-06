DietDemand Outlines Ketosis Symptoms: What You Should Look Out For

Phoenix, AZ, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

For ketogenic dieters, ketosis is the coveted state that all carb and sugar reduction leads to. It is the state in which the body begins burning up its fat storage, rather than the energy supplied by carbohydrates in the body. Once the liver produces ketones, body fat is burned at an accelerated rate with or without exercise. There are various symptoms associated with initial sugar and carb withdrawal as the body adjusts (sometimes referred to as the keto flu) including fatigue, low blood sugar, poor concentration, weakness, and dizziness. But how do you know if you’ve hit ketosis?

Reduction in appetite is one of the clear markers that you’ve hit ketosis. While you may be hit with hunger pangs on the way there, your body will stop craving carbs allowing you to experience reduced hunger. This is one of the best symptoms of ketosis, as it’s easier to control portions and stay on track to weight loss. Increased energy is also a symptom of your body entering ketosis. If you’ve had days of weakness and fatigue, having a sudden boost of energy is definitely a sign that your body has made the adjustment. Of course, weight loss or losing a few inches is going to be among the most welcomed sign of ketosis. Weight loss can occur rather quickly on this diet, most of it initially being water from glycogen storage. Most lose between 2-10 pounds within the first 10 days to two weeks if the diet has been strictly adhered to.

Experiencing unpleasant symptoms on the keto diet is very common, and for those who need to keep up their energy and concentration, getting assistance from a certified weight loss professional may be the best way to keep yourself balanced during your transition to ketosis. DietDemand, a telemedicine based medical weight loss program can help you lose weight with a doctor customized keto program that suits your specific weight loss needs. With DietDemand, you can effectively lose weight on keto, without the unfortunate symptoms that cause many to return to carbs and sugar. DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss.

DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

